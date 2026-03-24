Shark Tank India 2 host Rahul Dua and wife Nidhi Tyagi attempt water fast twice a month: ‘Baby food bhi tempting lagta hai’

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua and his wife, Nidhi Tyagi, recently revealed that they began doing a water fast twice a month. “Starting 2026, Rahul and I decided to do a 24-hour water fast twice a month. And so far, we have only successfully done it twice,” Nidhi noted on her Instagram. Admitting the challenge, she mentioned, “And today is the day. I survived the morning without my chai! Baby food bhi tempting lagta hai (Even baby food looks tempting)”.

Why water fast? “Because our bodies need detox from our painfully self-sabotaging eating habits. Fasting gives your digestive system a break and triggers something called autophagy,” continued Nidhi.

She added that during the fast, one has to restrict themselves to plain water, black coffee, green tea, black tea, herbal tea or electrolytes if needed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, we asked experts whether it is advisable.

Doctors caution that the body already has natural detox systems through the liver, kidneys, and digestive system, and extreme fasting is not necessary for cleansing.

“Water fasting means consuming only water for a full day without any food. While some people try it for discipline or metabolic reset, doing it frequently without an expert’s guidance can lead to several health issues,” said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

Dr G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, senior consultant physician and diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that while short fasting periods may lead to temporary weight reduction because of calorie restriction, it is important to understand that the body also begins to break down muscle along with fat when it is deprived of nutrients for extended periods. “Doing water fasts frequently, such as twice a month, may therefore place unnecessary stress on the body if it is not medically supervised,” cautioned Dr Reddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Tyagi (@thenidhityagi)

From a medical perspective, prolonged or repeated water fasting can lead to several concerns, including low blood sugar levels, dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and weakness. “Since no food is consumed, the body also misses out on essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, protein, and healthy fats that are necessary for normal metabolic functions. In some individuals, this may also result in electrolyte imbalances, which can affect heart rhythm, blood pressure, and overall energy levels,” said Dr Reddy.

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People with diabetes, low blood pressure, kidney problems, eating disorders, or those who are underweight should avoid water fasting completely, said Dr Agarwal.

“Pregnant or breastfeeding women, elderly individuals, and people taking regular medications should also not attempt it without an expert’s supervision. Before trying any type of fasting routine, it is important to seek a doctor’s advice, as the body’s nutritional needs vary from person to person,” said Dr Agarwal.

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Instead of relying on extreme dietary practices, individuals should focus on balanced eating patterns, portion control, regular physical activity, and adequate hydration. “For those interested in fasting for health or detox, safer approaches such as time-restricted eating or intermittent fasting under professional guidance may be more appropriate. Ultimately, sustainable health comes from consistent lifestyle habits rather than extreme short-term measures,” said Dr Reddy.

Eating a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins, staying well hydrated, exercising regularly, and maintaining proper sleep are much safer ways to support the body’s natural detox process and overall health.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.