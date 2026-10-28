Shankar Mahadevan on Mumbai vs Delhi food and his love for cooking

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan entered the hospitality space with Malgudi, a modern South Indian resto-café brand co-founded by entrepreneur K S Ramakrishnan. Following its success in Bombay and Dubai, when we asked why Delhi was the choice for the next chapter, Mahadevan said, “It’s a very well-known secret that Delhi, among the metro cities in India, is known as the eating and food capital.”

In an exclusive chat, Mahadevan got candid about his love for all things food, sharing how music and cooking are not too different, with Ramakrishnan pitching in about the strict food safety guidelines that make Malgudi a welcome spot for one and all.

Bombay vs Delhi: Which city has better food?

When it comes to Bombay vs Delhi food, the singer played it diplomatic. “Haha, now you’re pushing it a bit far. Let me just take my words back and say Delhi has equally good food as Mumbai. But it also depends on what you are eating. If you’re eating chhole bhature, then Delhi is definitely better. But there are many things in Mumbai that are much, much better than what you get in Delhi,” he shared.

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Mahadevan’s culinary prowess

Mahadevan, who has often spoken about his love for cooking, shared the top three dishes he would whip up if he were hosting an intimate dinner for his loved ones. “It depends on what cuisine I’m cooking. If I decide to make a Thai meal, I’ll make minced chicken with basil (Pad Krapow Gai). Second, I’ll make a tamarind fish—steamed fish with tamarind sauce. And third, a green curry with jasmine rice and maybe a Thai papaya salad.”

Shankar at the opening of the Delhi branch of Malgudi. (Instagram/@malgudi.ind) Shankar at the opening of the Delhi branch of Malgudi. (Instagram/@malgudi.ind)

Filter coffee and matcha

“Filter coffee is so tasty and amazing. South Indians have made it their best-kept secret. Yet, it is the second best in the world,” Mahadevan shared, referring to the ‘Top 38 Coffees In The World’ ranking released by TasteAtlas in 2024. At Malgudi, they have played around with various forms of the beverage, with a filter coffee bar that offers a cappuccino, macchiato, latte and picante version, besides the original.

Interestingly, the resto-cafe also has space for matchas and boba teas for those experimental at heart, starting with an “amazing” blueberry matcha. “Coincidentally, my daughter is a big matcha freak and she has done a lot of research,” Ramakrishnan said, revealing what pushed the brand to embrace the viral drink on their menu.

On fusion food and music

When it comes to fusion food, Mahadevan says he loves it, but only when it’s done right. “If it’s done badly, it’s really horrible. Sometimes, they do it for the sake of doing it. That is a problem,” he stressed. Talking about the most unique offerings they have tried, the duo recalled a simple “vanilla ice cream with glucose biscuit” and “boondi jalebi caviar with milk foam”.

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“It’s like music only, you know. You have got your core education in one form of music, and then you go beyond barriers and try to see where your music fits,” Mahadevan explained.

Stressing on getting the basics right, and then experimenting, the composer said, “If you are a classical musician, for example, then you go and jam with jazz musicians, rock musicians or international artists…Celtic musicians, etc. That’s what fusion food is like. Your basic cooking ability should be good for your fusion to be good.”

On food safety

With food safety violations making headlines lately, Mahadevan and Ramakrishnan are not taking any chances. “We have a 100-plus-point rule of getting every SOP done correctly. Right from hygiene, cleanliness, origin of products, expiry dates, utilisation of optimum level of oil—everything is stringently followed,” Ramakrishnan stressed.

“We are very anal about this. And I would go to the extent of saying that I would love to call the authorities to come and pick out what is not right, rather than tell us what is good at the restaurant,” he added.