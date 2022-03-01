Shanghai’s Heavenly Jin named ‘world’s highest restaurant in a building’ by Guinness

The Heavenly Jin restaurant, inside the J Hotel Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China, has been awarded the title of ‘Highest Restaurant in a Building’ by Guinness World Records.

Located on floor 120 of the Shanghai Tower, it is 556 meters above the ground. It broke the previous record of 441.30 meters set in 2011 by Dubai’s At.mosphere, which had been held for over a decade.

“It is a great pleasure to witness the success of Heavenly Jin in breaking the Guinness World Records title and becoming the latest record-holder for a ‘Highest Restaurant in a Building’, which is of great significance to us. The height of the restaurant is also proof of the dedication of the Heavenly Jin management and operational teams. Since its opening, the restaurant has been praised by customers for its high-quality dining experience and service. We welcome guests and friends from all over the world with a higher level experience above the clouds,” Jenny Zhang, General Manager of J Hotel Shanghai Tower said, expressing his happiness on receiving the title.

Murals at the restaurant. (Source: jhotel-shanghai.com) Murals at the restaurant. (Source: jhotel-shanghai.com)

Upon entering the diner, the guests are greeted with a 30-meter-long Silk Road-themed Italian mosaic made of dozens of rich materials. Offering a surreal experience, they are seated beneath a sky of ribbon-like crystal lights as they gorge on delicious foods prepared by chefs from all over the world.

From modern European and Japanese foods to fine Chinese cuisines — the restaurant offers a fusion of diverse culinary arts. Additionally, it also serves high tea to the guests.

The chefs at Heavenly Jin illustrate their cooking processes using the concept of an open kitchen, giving guests an exciting visual experience as they enjoy their meals.

Guests can enjoy the visual experience of an open kitchen. (Source: jhotel-shanghai.com) Guests can enjoy the visual experience of an open kitchen. (Source: jhotel-shanghai.com)

As for any skyscraper, the restaurant provides exceptional panoramic views of the Shanghai skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower, which houses the restaurant, is the tallest building in China and the second tallest in the world. It is home to seven distinctive restaurants, each with its unique design and artistic décor, serving spectacular views of Shanghai.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!