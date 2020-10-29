Shah Rukh Khan says he can eat these three foods for the rest of his life

Shah Rukh Khan recently talked about his favourite foods, cooking struggles in an #AskSRK session on Twitter. (Source: iamsrk/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s love for food is no secret. And he recently revealed his go-to comfort foods, something he could eat for the rest of his life.

Among several other questions that King Khan was asked in his recent #AskSRK session, a Twitter user wrote, “If you could eat only three foods for the rest of your life, what would they be?” The Raees actor replied, “Daal chawal (lentil, rice) onions.” Take a look:

Daal chawal onions https://t.co/CBbpI8wTbw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Another Twitter user asked him if he had “finished learning how to cook”. Shah Rukh wrote, “Namak kitna daalna hai’ (“how much salt to put”) is still a struggle honestly…”

‘Namak kitna daalna hai’ is still a struggle honestly… https://t.co/Us63DyUw2c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh is known to enjoy cooking. In 2019, he was filmed cooking Italian food for his kids, in the show My Next Guest with David Letterman.

If you are craving a delicious bowl of dal too, here’s a healthy and yummy dal recipe by Shilpa Shetty that you can try.

