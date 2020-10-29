scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan says he can eat these three foods for the rest of his life

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his comfort foods in an #AskSRK session recently

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 29, 2020 3:00:21 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan recently talked about his favourite foods, cooking struggles in an #AskSRK session on Twitter. (Source: iamsrk/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s love for food is no secret. And he recently revealed his go-to comfort foods, something he could eat for the rest of his life.

Among several other questions that King Khan was asked in his recent #AskSRK session, a Twitter user wrote, “If you could eat only three foods for the rest of your life, what would they be?” The Raees actor replied, “Daal chawal (lentil, rice) onions.” Take a look:

Another Twitter user asked him if he had “finished learning how to cook”. Shah Rukh wrote, “Namak kitna daalna hai’ (“how much salt to put”) is still a struggle honestly…”

Read| ‘Success is a wonderful thing…but we do not acquire anything from it’: Shah Rukh Khan on the need to fail

Shah Rukh is known to enjoy cooking. In 2019, he was filmed cooking Italian food for his kids, in the show My Next Guest with David Letterman.

If you are craving a delicious bowl of dal too, here’s a healthy and yummy dal recipe by Shilpa Shetty that you can try.

