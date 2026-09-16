3 cups, then conversation: Shah Rukh Khan reveals coffee-fuelled morning ritual

Shah Rukh Khan admits he can’t start his day without drinking three cups of coffee. In an AMA or Ask-Me-Anything session on X, when asked about what’s the “King-like thing” he does in “real life”, he answered in his inimitable style, “Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me, even if I am late for work!! Then, of course, on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left!!”

During the AMA, he also spoke about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home while wishing everyone. “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers, and tonight will do the visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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While the post is clearly playful, it highlights something many coffee drinkers can relate to. For many, coffee has become an integral part of the morning ritual—not just for its caffeine, but also for the sense of routine and comfort that comes with that first cup.

“Caffeine works primarily by blocking adenosine receptors, reducing the feeling of sleepiness and increasing alertness. This is why coffee can make people feel more awake and ready to begin the day. It can also temporarily improve attention and mental alertness, which may explain why many people feel that they cannot properly ‘start’ their day without it,” consultant dietitian Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com.

But there is an important distinction between enjoying coffee and relying on increasingly large amounts of caffeine to compensate for insufficient sleep. “Shah Rukh’s three cups are part of his personal routine, not a recommendation that everyone should replicate,” Goyal remarked.

How much coffee is too much? (Photo: Freepik) How much coffee is too much? (Photo: Freepik)

In fact, three cups can represent very different amounts of caffeine depending on the size and brewing method. The FDA, or Food and Drug Administration, notes that, for most healthy adults, up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is an amount generally not associated with negative effects, although individual sensitivity varies considerably. “A typical 12-ounce brewed coffee can contain roughly 113–247 mg of caffeine, so the actual caffeine intake from three cups can vary substantially,” said Goyal.

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Too much caffeine can cause jitters, anxiety, palpitations, increased heart rate, digestive discomfort and sleep disruption in sensitive individuals. “And there is an interesting catch: if coffee is being used to overcome poor sleep, the caffeine can potentially create a cycle in which sleep quality is affected and more caffeine is needed the next morning,” shared Goyal.

Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left!! https://t.co/etxaMWq3zl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

If someone can enjoy their coffee without sleep problems, palpitations, anxiety or other symptoms, it can fit comfortably into a balanced lifestyle.

“And perhaps the most relatable part of his post isn’t even the three cups. It’s the idea that everyone has their own little ritual before facing the world. For Shah Rukh Khan, apparently, the morning requires three cups of coffee, a little peace and quiet — and only then is he ready,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.