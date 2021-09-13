Ditch two-minute noodles, try this ‘naturally gluten free’ option instead

As convenient and satiating having a packet of two-minute noodles may be, whether it is actually healthy for the body is often debated.

But if you are a noodle lover, you can always opt for a healthy gluten-free option. In fact, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal suggested eating a version of “naturally gluten-free noodles”– Sevai or Ukde Tandla Sevai, a popular vermicelli or rice noodles.

Taking to Instagram, Ganeriwal shared, “These are not noodles that come out of a packet and get cooked in a matter of minutes. These are also not modified according to the flavour of the season so they can ‘sell’ well.”

“‘Sevai’ is a traditional food in many South Indian households. It is known with different names — Shamige in Kannada, Idiyappam in Tamil and Malayalam,” she wrote.

Ukde Tandla Sevai is made with boiled rice noodles and eaten with fresh coconut milk, cardamom and jaggery. “It is also eaten with a spicy coconut chutney by those who prefer it to be savoury. A heavenly combination, which is a favourite among people of all ages,” Ganeriwal wrote.

Talking about the benefits of this gluten-free noodles, the nutritionist said that it helped promote digestion, and manage cholesterol and fat. It also helps keeps your weight in check, gives stronger bones, flushes out toxins and prevents diabetes.

“Let’s get more and more of these traditional recipes to the forefront and eat them more regularly. Because we as Indians, are literally too spoilt for choices in food, to be fooled by anything ‘instant’,” the nutritionist further expressed.

