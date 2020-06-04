Finding it tough to set thick curd? Count on these easy tips

Curd is a great way to beat the heat. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) Curd is a great way to beat the heat. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With temperatures rising, there is no better way to beat the heat than with homemade specialties that keep you cool and are also good for health, especially the gut. One such option is curd, but many people struggle with setting curd at home. That is because curd, which is made with milk, sometimes doesn’t turn out creamy enough or is too runny. So if you too have been having a hard time making curd, follow these simple tips.

Take a look below:

Ingredients

1 litre – Whole milk (cow’s milk is good)

1 tbsp – Curd culture

Method

*Boil the milk and keep cooking it on low heat until it thickens.

*Once done, let it cool down a bit but not completely.

*Now, froth the milk. You could do this by transferring milk from one pan to another four to five times. Then add the curd culture to the milk and toss it once or twice.

*In a casserole/thick bowl or an earthen vessel leave the curd to set in a warm place for five to eight hours or overnight depending upon how hot or cold the climate is. Ensure that you place a lid.

*Refrigerate as soon as the curd sets.

Pro tips to make the best curd

*Use whole milk for thicker curd. Further simmering the milk for 10 minutes ensures that the curd thickens when it sets. However, don’t burn the milk.

*Ensure you use fresh, good quality curd culture and bring it to room temperature before adding it to the milk. You can use anywhere between one teaspoon to one tablespoon of culture.

*Do not use sour curd culture or your curd will turn out sour.

*Frothing the milk is a must for the curd to turn out thicker.

*It is very important to dissolve the curd culture uniformly in the milk. Whisk well with a spoon or a whisker.

*Earthen vessel is a great option to make good curd.

*If you live in a cold climate, the curd may take more time to set. The best way to go about it is to leave it in the oven or cover it with old warm sweaters that you don’t use anymore. In summers, curd sets faster.

*The consistency of the curd depends on the quality of milk used, so no two curd will be the same.

*If you are a beginner, try setting at least twice to know the best way you can make one at home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd