The three-ingredient late-night snack Selena Gomez eats when she is ‘tired or happy or sad’

We are all guilty of indulging in midnight snacking, which usually consists of not-so-healthy food items. Actor-singer Selena Gomez is no different as she recently donned the hat of a ‘late-night party chef’ and shared one of her favourite midnight snacks that can be prepared using just three ingredients. “This is what I usually eat when I am tired and/or happy and/or sad,” she started out saying, in a video posted by Vanity Fair on YouTube.

She went on to demonstrate how she creates her “late-night snack” using crackers, a quick spray of cheese from a can, and a slice of pepperoni. The 30-year-old shared where this unusual snack emerges from. “Growing up in Texas, my mom, dad, stepdad, and family would always get together and watch basketball or football games. One time, my stepdad decided to make a quick snack because everything we were cooking was taking far too long,” Selena said, sharing that her stepdad created this little “cheese-it” recipe.

She began the recipe by squeezing some cheese over a cracker. “You can use any cheese you want, obviously, but this one’s pretty fun. You’re going to squeeze as much as you want. So, go ham if you feel like it,” she said.

Over this mound of cheese, Selena placed a pepperoni and squeezed it against the cracker before adding another layer of cheese on top of the pepperoni and sandwiching the cheese and pepperoni between another cracker. “Make as many as you’d like. You could add peppers if you want or just embellish as you will,” she said.

The next step is to put these cracker sandwiches in a little toaster oven for five minutes. “You want the cheese to get all melty and gross and then the pepperoni to be all hot,” she said.

The singer shared that the last time she had this snack was on Halloween. “I was in New York and I decided to make these for all my New York friends. I thought they would think it was gross but sure enough, everyone was eating these. I live in Los Angeles so some people look at this and think, ‘way to go’. Other people are just panicked that I am even eating something like this. So, it depends on who I am talking to,” she revealed.

Once the snacks were prepared, Selena tasted them and exclaimed, “It’s like a pizza; just like a tiny pizza. It’s so good. You guys have to try, it’s amazing. You have a little bit of the spiciness of the pepperoni and then you’ve got the cheese which is just rich and creamy, and the crackers are warm and salty.”

Asking people to not get her wrong, she concluded by confessing, “When I get to go to nice parties, it’s cool to see a little dill and a little shrimp every now and then. But when it comes down to it… this is what you’ll see me eating.”

