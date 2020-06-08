Want to lose weight? Know these seeds better

Which one are you trying? (Source: Pixabay) Which one are you trying? (Source: Pixabay)

Losing weight can be a neverending battle for most of us. And while going to the gym is an option, it doesn’t work for anyone. Besides, there are several other ways that can aid in losing weight. For one, knowing your seeds and being familiar with their benefits might be of great help.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds have people gushing over their benefits, from controlling blood sugar levels to helping in digestion. It is also beneficial for heart health. Another interesting thing is that flax seeds are low in starch and sugar. Being low on calories make them a great option to be consumed regularly without fearing weight gain. Read more about its benefits here.

Chia Seeds

They have a host of nutritional benefits and are low in calories. Apart from controlling bloating, they also help in controlling those hunger pangs, and manage weight. Read more about its benefits here.

Sabja Seeds

Packed with proteins, carbs, fibre and essential fats, sabja seeds also aid in losing weight. The high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids present in the seeds help in increasing the fat-burning metabolism in the body. Being rich in fibre, it also keeps you feeling full for longer and avoids cravings. Read more about its benefits here.

