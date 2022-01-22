Seed mix: The quick and easy health tip when you don’t have the time

Come winter, our grandmothers always advised us to up our intake of nuts and seeds with generous amounts of jaggery and hot spices. This being an age old Ayurvedic recipe for seasonal health, one would be wise to follow it.

Seeds are a quick and easy addition for today’s work day life, where time is at a premium. Fitness influencer and nutritionist, Juhi Kapoor brings us this uncomplicated seed mix recipe which can be stored and added to breakfast oats, dips, or eaten on their own.

The best ratio to consume seeds is 3 parts of flax seeds, 1 part each of sesame, sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

Ingredients:

100g- pumpkin seeds

100g- sunflower seeds

100g- sesame seeds

300g- flaxseeds

1tsp- salt

2-3tsp- misery powder (rock sugar)

1/4 tsp- black pepper

Method

*Take the pumpkin seeds and the sunflower seeds and roast them separately till they become nutty and light brown.Also roast sesame seeds and flax seeds separately on low flame.

*Roast the flax seeds well for about 2-3 minutes. Mix all the seeds together.

*Add mishri powder (rock sugar), black pepper and some salt to taste.

*Store in an airtight container at a cool dry place and consume about 1/2 tbsp seeds a day.

Few points to note

Always roast each seed separately as they roast at different temperatures.

Adding spices is optional. You can eat the seeds after simply roasting too.

Roasting is important as it improves digestibility of seeds.

Store the mix in an air tight container and keep it in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.

Eat 1/2 tbsp seeds daily.

Benefits

These seeds are a good source of Omega 3 – keeps heart and brain healthy.

Rich source of minerals like calcium and magnesium – keeps bones healthy.

Loaded with fibre – good to keep you full for longer. It also helps to improve digestion and keeps you away from constipation.

Good for reducing cholesterol, helps in fat loss.

Good for menopause, PCOS, and hormonal imbalance – as seeds contain phytoestrogen.

