Not fond of fruits? Give a nutritional twist to seasonal fruits with delicious desserts

A quirky twist to these seasonal fruits will leave you wanting for more.

Seasonal fruits are not only good for health, but are a favourable choice too, especially due to the easy availability in the markets. Mangoes are packed with vitamins, minerals and enzymes that have a cardioprotective effect and reduce the risk of heart diseases. Among the tropical fruits, pineapple is a powerhouse of nutrients, avocado might be the only fruit that contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and blueberries have powerful health benefits. However, many people don’t like eating raw mangoes, apples, bananas and peaches.

If you know someone who hates fruits and are wondering how to include the nutrition in his diet, here’s a quick fix for you. To tackle this war between nutrition and taste, many chefs have curated some recipes that are delicious and contain the goodness of all the seasonal fruits.

Peach Tart

By chef Thayanithy and chef Sous

Doesn’t this peach tart look mouth watering? Doesn’t this peach tart look mouth watering?

Ingredients

For the Pecan Crust:

¾ cup — Powdered sugar

1 ½ cup — Maida

⅓ cup — Ground pecans

¼ tsp — Salt

1 cup — Cold butter

1 — egg

For the Fresh Peach Filling:

10 — Peaches

⅔ cup — Granulated sugar

¼ cup — Corn starch

½ cup — Water

Fresh — Lemon juice

Method

To make the Pecan Crust:

* Place the sugar, flour, ground pecans, and salt in a bowl of food processor, and pulse briefly until everything is blended well.

* Add the cold cubes of butter and pulse it until it is in small pea-sized pieces. Separate the egg, and add the egg yolk to the bowl of the food processor, pulsing in long five-second bursts so that the dough starts clumping together.

* Turn the dough out of the food processor and knead it lightly several times to incorporate any extra flour. At this point, the dough can be wrapped and refrigerated for several days. If you’re ready to use it now, spray a deep-dish nine-inch tart shell with a removable bottom and non-stick cooking spray.

* Press the dough in an even layer into the bottom and sides of the pan. Freeze the shell for 30 minutes, and while it is in the freezer, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

* Spray on top of the tart dough with a non-stick spray, then press a sheet of foil onto the shell, shiny side down, and fill the foil with dry beans, rice or pie weights.

* Bake the tart shell for 20-25 minutes, until the sides start to take on a little colour and the canter no longer looks raw. Then carefully remove the foil and weights.

* Brush the bottom and sides of the shell with the beaten egg white.

* Bake for an additional 10-12 minutes, until the shell is golden brown. You might want to cover the sides with foil to prevent them from getting too dark. Let the shell cool completely before filling it.

Litchi and Lavender Bavarois with Milk Soil

By chef Anthony Huang

Add all the seasonal fruits and make a delicious dessert. Add all the seasonal fruits and make a delicious dessert.

Ingredients

5 — Egg yolk

100g — Sugar

250ml — Milk

4 — Gelatin leaves

500g — Whipped cream

250g — Litchi puree

3 — Vanilla pods

Method

* Mix the egg yolk and sugar together until it turns pale creamy.

* Pour milk in the sauce pan, cut the vanilla pods length wise, scrape the seeds into the milk and bring to a boil.

* Pour the boiled milk over the egg yolk mixture, place the bowl over simmering water and whisk for eight to 10 mins until the mixture thickens and forms a sabayon.

* In another bowl, whip the cream when bavarois is completely cold and firmly fold the whip cream with the mixture.

* Add the lychee puree with the prepared mixture and set it in a mold and chill for about four hours below five degrees C.

Milk Soil

Ingredients

100g — Butter

150g — Milk powder

80g — Sugar

Method

* Put all ingredients in a sauce pan and let it simmer. Cook until the color changes to brown. Stir occassionally

Jamun Galette

By chef Rayomund Pardiwalla

Bake until the crust is crisp and the fruit is slightly softened. Bake until the crust is crisp and the fruit is slightly softened.

Ingredients

For the Chocolate Pie Crust:

1 cup — All-purpose flour

¼ cup — Unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp — Granulated sugar

½ tsp — Kosher salt

2 tbsp — Olive oil

¼ cup — Cold unsalted butter

3 to 5 tbsp — Ice water

For the Jamun Filling:

2 ½ cups — Pitted Jamun

¼ cup — Water

2 tbsp — Granulated sugar

1 tbsp — Cornstarch

2 tsp — Lemon juice

1 tsp — Almond extract

Method

* Place the flour, cocoa, sugar, and salt in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Stir in the olive oil, until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

* Add the butter slices, tossing to coat. Stir in the water, a tablespoon at a time, just until the dough gathers itself into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, pat or roll the dough into a rectangle about ½ inch thick. Fold it into thirds, like a letter. Roll out again to a thickness of ½ inch.

* Turn the dough 90 degrees and repeat two more times. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours minimum.

* Place half of the jamun in a small pot, along with the water, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice.

* Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and jammy. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining jamun and almond extract.

* Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment.

* On a lightly floured surface, roll out the Chocolate Pie Dough to a thickness of about ⅛ inch. Transfer it to the prepared baking sheet, and place the Jamun Pie Filling in the center.

* Fold the sides of the dough up and over the filling slightly, pleating as needed. Optional: Brush the crust with egg white and sprinkle with about ¼ cup of sliced almonds.

* Bake for 35-45 minutes, or until the crust is crisp and the fruit is slightly softened. Cool completely before slicing. Optional: Dust with powdered sugar to garnish.

