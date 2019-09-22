Be ready for seasonal changes with this healthy millet drink

September comes as a surprise. Days are shorter and less humid, the air is cooler and the mid-day sun not as intense. And as we look forward to the festive times ahead, let’s hold our excitement and prepare our bodies and immune systems for the changing weather.

The sudden drop in temperature threatens our body’s natural defence against infections and can results in alarming numbers during your routine medical check-up, immunity-wise.

So how are you preparing for this climate shift? If we look at the bigger picture, we tend to begin a healthy regime only when pushed against the wall. However, what matters is not a sudden and occasional awareness game. In my cooking workshops, I make it a point to tell all my participants to incorporate more whole grains, especially millets and other superfoods in their daily menu.

Let’s look at the bigger picture. If you eat a lot of whole foods, you shouldn’t worry about the occasional junk food. But if you eat primarily junk, processed and refined food, the occasional whole food won’t do any good to your immunity.

So when you work on your immunity all through the year, you become climate ready. And that’s possible when you bring those little changes in your regular diet. Adding more superfoods, preferring whole grains over refined and opting for seasonal and regional ingredients is something that will keep you going. A healthier lifestyle is what matters for overall wellbeing.

To make sense of the mountain of constantly changing information, fad diets, here’s a simple tip to start right. Believe in your locally grown food and enjoy seasonal produce.

Here is a quick recipe for a barley drink, using the most versatile millet I have worked on in my cooking workshops. For me, it’s something I can easily cheat with in most conventional recipes. Be it hearty soups, softest breads, salads or this comforting drink, barley is one grain I regularly use in my kitchen.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and the health benefits this drink has to offer for your overall immunity.

Be season ready with Barley Flaxmeal Buttermilk

Ingredients:

For 2 glasses

4tbsp – Roasted barley powder (Jo Sattu)

1tbsp – Flaxmeal (Pre-roasted flaxseeds powder)

1/2 cup – Mint and coriander leaves

1/2 cup – Yoghurt

Rock salt to taste

1tsp – Cumin powder

2 Cup – Water

Method:

*In an open pan, slightly roast barley powder and flax seeds together. Grind them to a fine powder.

*In a mixer, add yoghurt, mint and coriander leaves, rock salt and cumin powder. Churn it all nicely.

*Now add barley powder and flaxmeal. Blend it. You will notice that the mixture is getting thickened. This is where you need to add water in smaller portions to help barley powder form a homogenous mixture.

*Keep blending till you attain a smooth texture. Add more water if required.

*Check for salt. Add if required.

*Serve and garnish with a mint twig and sprinkle some pre-roasted flax seeds.

Health benefits of barley sattu and flaxseeds

– Barley sattu boosts immunity as it is rich in vitamin B, potassium, selenium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, antioxidants and fibre. It also has a very low glycaemic index, making it perfect for weight-loss regimes.

– Flaxseeds are rich in the omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. Along with numerous health benefits, flaxseed powder can be used to improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, reduce the risk of cancer and may benefit people with diabetes.