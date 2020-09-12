Seafood lover? Make this barbeque-style prawns for a good time

Make this mouthwatering recipe if you love seafood. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Just like chat masala in the North, gun powder or idli podi is an accompaniment to not just idli and dosas but can be used in a variety of dishes ranging from curries to coastal cuisine. The umami-inducing spice mix can be spruced up to make for a mouth-watering delicacy like barbeque style prawns. If you are a seafood lover, here’s a recipe that you can surely try from chef Arun Kumar T R, who specialises in coastal South Indian cuisine.

Here’s a simple recipe that can be made with your humble idli podi. Take a look.

In the recipe of ‘Gunpowder Prawns’, the chef opted to barbeque or grill the prawns on a tawa with a hint of basic spice mix and idli podi as well, to make the aromatic dish.

Here’s what the chef mentioned on an Instagram post: “‘Gunpowder’ or ‘idli podi’ is a great powder mix to have at home. Apart from having it (mixed with ghee) as an accompaniment for idlis and dosas, the powder is a great marinade for seafood, especially prawns. It can be used in salads too as a dressing! A great powder to have. For now, gunpowder prawns.”

Ingredients

500g – Prawns (cleaned, with or without tail)

1 no – Lime juice

3-4tbsp – Gun powder

Salt to taste

Fried curry leaves for garnish

Gun powder ingredients

2tbsp – Chana dal

2tbsp – Urad dal

2tbsp – Sesame seeds

4-6 no – Dried red chillies

2 sprigs – Curry leaves

2-3 cloves – Garlic

Method for barbeque style prawns

*Marinate the prawns with all the ingredients and keep for one hour.

*Heat a tawa and lightly sprinkle oil.

*Stir-fry the prawns for eight to 10 minutes.

*Skewer and serve with idli podi or gunpowder.

Are you excited to try this recipe?

