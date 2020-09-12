scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Seafood lover? Make this barbeque-style prawns for a good time

Make use of the South Indian staple idli podi to spice up your regular prawns.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 1:36:22 pm
idli podi, gunpowder mix, seafood lover, how to make idli podi, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, starters, prawns, barbeque recipes, chef arun kumat TR,Make this mouthwatering recipe if you love seafood. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Just like chat masala in the North, gun powder or idli podi is an accompaniment to not just idli and dosas but can be used in a variety of dishes ranging from curries to coastal cuisine. The umami-inducing spice mix can be spruced up to make for a mouth-watering delicacy like barbeque style prawns. If you are a seafood lover, here’s a recipe that you can surely try from chef Arun Kumar T R, who specialises in coastal South Indian cuisine.

Here’s a simple recipe that can be made with your humble idli podi. Take a look.

In the recipe of ‘Gunpowder Prawns’, the chef opted to barbeque or grill the prawns on a tawa with a hint of basic spice mix and idli podi as well, to make the aromatic dish.

Here’s what the chef mentioned on an Instagram post: “‘Gunpowder’ or ‘idli podi’ is a great powder mix to have at home. Apart from having it (mixed with ghee) as an accompaniment for idlis and dosas, the powder is a great marinade for seafood, especially prawns. It can be used in salads too as a dressing! A great powder to have. For now, gunpowder prawns.”

Ingredients

500g – Prawns (cleaned, with or without tail)
1 no – Lime juice
3-4tbsp – Gun powder
Salt to taste
Fried curry leaves for garnish

Gun powder ingredients

2tbsp – Chana dal
2tbsp – Urad dal
2tbsp – Sesame seeds
4-6 no – Dried red chillies
2 sprigs – Curry leaves
2-3 cloves – Garlic

Method for barbeque style prawns

*Marinate the prawns with all the ingredients and keep for one hour.
*Heat a tawa and lightly sprinkle oil.
*Stir-fry the prawns for eight to 10 minutes.
*Skewer and serve with idli podi or gunpowder.

Are you excited to try this recipe?

