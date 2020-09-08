One-pot recipe: Would you like to try this scrumptious chicken pasta?

Do you like chicken pasta? (Photo: Pixabay)

On days when you are running out of time and your hunger is getting the better of you, there’s nothing like one-pot recipes to save the day. And if you have been looking for such recipes, your search ends here. To begin with, why not give this chicken pasta recipe a try today? It requires minimal effort and we are sure you will love it to bits! Read on to know more.

Ingredients

2½ cups – Penne pasta

2 – Bell peppers (preferably green and red each)

1 – Medium onion

2 – Chicken breast pieces (boneless)

3 tbsp – Olive oil

1 tbsp – Grated ginger

1 tbsp – Grated garlic

1 tsp – Salt

3 cups – Milk

1 cup – Grated mozzarella cheese

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp – Black pepper

1 tsp – Mixed seasoning

1 cup – Tomato pulp

Fresh basil leaves (for garnishing)

Steps

First, cut the chicken breast in small cubes. Also, cut the onions and bell peppers in thin, long slices.

Place a thick bottom pot over medium heat and add 3 tablespoons olive oil. Once it heats up a bit, add bell peppers, onions and cook until they turn translucent.

Cook for 10 minutes and then add grated ginger and garlic. Combine well and add the boneless chicken cubes. Allow it to cook for 10 minutes at least.

Next, add salt, black pepper and red chilli powder as per the measurements mentioned above and keep mixing.

Now add the tomato pulp and 3 cups of milk. Mix well and bring it to boil.

Lastly, add pasta and mix. Cover the pot and let it cook for 15 minutes. Lower the heat and add the grated mozzarella cheese on top.

Cover it again and cook for 2 minutes until the cheese melts. Garnish it with chopped basil leaves and enjoy!

