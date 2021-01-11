Beat the Monday blues with these scrumptious eggless vanilla cupcakes

These finger-licking cupcakes will leave you wanting for more! (Photo: Shivesh Bhatia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Yet another Monday is here, and so are the dreaded Monday blues. If you are looking for a simple way to treat yourself on the first day of a long week, then what better than indulging in vanilla cupcakes with — wait for it — chocolate frosting!

If that has got you excited, check out the delicious recipe by YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia below. Trust us, you will not be able to resist them.

Ingredients (will make 6 cupcakes)

¾ cups – All-purpose flour or maida

6 tbsp – Castor sugar

¼ cup – Vegetable oil

¼ tsp – Baking soda

½ tsp – Vanilla extract

½ tsp – Baking powder

½ cup – Yoghurt

Steps

*In a bowl, take baking powder and yoghurt as per the measurements. Mix well and keep aside for 15 minutes until the curd is frothy.

*In a separate bowl, take castor sugar and vegetable oil. Whisk together and then mix the yoghurt you had set aside earlier. Let it rest for a few minutes and then add vanilla extract.

*Now place a siever above the bowl and sift all-purpose flour and baking powder into it. Mix nicely so that no flour pockets remain. This will make your cupcakes more spongy.

*Take a cupcake tray and fill each cupcake liner with one scoop of the mixture. Set it inside a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes at 180-degree celsius.

*To make chocolate frosting, follow this easy chocolate ganache recipe which only needs 3 ingredients. Click here.

