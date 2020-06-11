Scorched pans troubling you? Count on these easy kitchen hacks

Count on this easy hack in the kitchen. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on this easy hack in the kitchen. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With so many of us cooking more than usual during the lockdown, we have also been dealing with scorched pans situations more often. But if even after cleaning them well, you have not been able to get rid of the burnt surface/smell, here are two simple kitchen hacks that will come to your rescue.

Suggested by chef Neha Deepak Shah, the hacks require easily available ingredients at home.

Take a look.

She captioned the post: “After so much of cooking during the lockdown, just like mine, your pans might need some cleaning too. Use everything easily available at home.”

What you need?

*Baking soda

*Vinegar

*Clothes washing detergent

What to do?

Wet the burnt pan and sprinkle some baking soda. Let it sit for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, spray white vinegar. Let it sit for 30-40 minutes.

Scrub using a metal scrub.

or

Boil 2 tbsp washing detergent and 1 tbsp salt in a big pan for 10 minutes.

Now place the burnt vessel in the sauce pan with mixture for a while and scrub for a minute.

Wash it thoroughly with clean water and dish washing soap.

This works well for stainless steel, aluminium and iron vessels.

The thick and non-toxic scrub is an easy way to get rid of burnt surfaces. The baking soda and vinegar cause effervescence and remove all the carbon deposition from the pan.

How does it happen?

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate is a gentle abrasive that helps to clean as well as deodorise. Vinegar, which is acidic in nature, is an effective, non-toxic alternative to popular cleaners including bleach. It deodorises as well and helps in removing stains and rust.

