Schitt’s Creek actor Daniel Levy, Paul Rudd enjoy puri-sabzi at chef Asma Khan’s London restaurant

Updated: August 2, 2021 2:15:40 pm
Schitt’s Creek actor Daniel Levy joined Paul Rudd at an Indian restaurant in London to enjoy delicious desi dishes.
The restaurant — Darjeeling Express — shared a picture on Instagram of the two celebs enjoy Indian thalis comprising a variety of delicacies like puri, sabzi, peas pulao, mutton curry, among other dishes.
“When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely @instadanjlevy with him!” the restaurant captioned the picture. Looks like this was not Rudd’s first visit to the place.
Levy also shared a picture of the thali in an Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you for a truly memorable meal. You can taste the love.”
Chef and owner of Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan also shared a selfie with Levy and wrote, “Thank you @instadanjlevy. I am so happy you loved the food! Look forward to serving you the biryani next time!”
Khan is an Indian-born British chef and cookbook author. She was recently profiled on the sixth season of a Netflix documentary series Chef’s Table.
Netizens, of course, could not keep calm. “Did someone just create my ultimate fantasy dinner? The food looks delicious too,” a social media user commented.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever get to see Daniel Levy or Paul Rudd enjoying Luchi Kosha Mangsho omggggg,” wrote another.
“This is insane, I might want to cry out of joy,” another user expressed.
