Monday, August 02, 2021
Schitt’s Creek actor Daniel Levy, Paul Rudd enjoy puri-sabzi at chef Asma Khan’s London restaurant

Netizens, of course, could not keep calm. "Did someone just create my ultimate fantasy dinner? The food looks delicious too," a social media user commented

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2021 2:15:40 pm
Paul rudd, daniel levy, asma khanPaul Rudd and Daniel Levy with chef Asma Khan at her restaurant named Darjeeling Express. (Source: darjeelingldn/Instagram)

Schitt’s Creek actor Daniel Levy joined Paul Rudd at an Indian restaurant in London to enjoy delicious desi dishes.

The restaurant — Darjeeling Express — shared a picture on Instagram of the two celebs enjoy Indian thalis comprising a variety of delicacies like puri, sabzi, peas pulao, mutton curry, among other dishes.

“When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely @instadanjlevy with him!” the restaurant captioned the picture. Looks like this was not Rudd’s first visit to the place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darjeelingldn (@darjeelingldn)

Levy also shared a picture of the thali in an Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you for a truly memorable meal. You can taste the love.”

Chef and owner of Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan also shared a selfie with Levy and wrote, “Thank you @instadanjlevy. I am so happy you loved the food! Look forward to serving you the biryani next time!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asma Khan (@asmakhanlondon)

Khan is an Indian-born British chef and cookbook author. She was recently profiled on the sixth season of a Netflix documentary series Chef’s Table.

Netizens, of course, could not keep calm. “Did someone just create my ultimate fantasy dinner? The food looks delicious too,” a social media user commented.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever get to see Daniel Levy or Paul Rudd enjoying Luchi Kosha Mangsho omggggg,” wrote another.

“This is insane, I might want to cry out of joy,” another user expressed.

