Say cheers to the simpler joys of life with this bael sherbet

Live cooking workshops are always fun. You get to train those whom you have never met or seen. Many a time, their display picture on social media is not their face and this really excites me. I mean, one-on-one theory sessions over phone, and you don’t even know what your listener looks like.

With more than four months of accepting and believing in the ‘new normal’, I am witnessing a lot of change. And thankfully it is all for the better. We are more focused and we want to keep it simple. Like for example, when I was all set to start my Monsoon Millets Live Workshop yesterday, I was so focused to share each ingredient’s brand, source, quality, substitutes in my videos that I forgot to get ready with my usual kohl application and combing. I realised it only later in the pictures clicked by Satish (my husband). It was late but then he said, “How does it matter, as long as the food looks good”.

Usually on workshop days I wake up around 4 am. That’s the time for me to finish off maximum chores. And once I wind up with the last live video, usually by 4 pm, I simply decide to relax or take a short nap. But yesterday I missed the golden opportunity because of miscellaneous reasons which include some real ‘mommy time’, too. There are days when your four-year-old just refuses to sit at one place and wants to play with you right when a live video is going on. We somehow managed it all effectively. And the end result was wonderful feedback from all participants.

But in all this chaos, the lesson learnt was: when we keep it simple, even the effort simplifies. Thanks to the pandemic, I have become my own life coach by repeatedly chanting ‘take it easy baby’, ‘this too shall pass’, ‘aal is well‘, ‘aane de‘ and ‘dekhi jayegi‘.

Wood apple juice (bael sherbet)

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 Wood apple pulp (bael)

2 tbsp mishri (rock sugar)

2 tsp black salt

1 tsp cumin powder

Chilled water

Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

Break the outer shell of the wood apple and scoop out the pulp in a large bowl. Make sure the fruit is well ripened. Add around 4 glasses of water to the pulp and mash it with your hands separating the seeds. Keep it for 10-15 minutes, covered and undisturbed. Now strain the juice separating the seeds. Check for the consistency. I prefer it a little thicker like smoothie. Add rock sugar (mishri), black salt, cumin powder and mix it all nicely. You can serve with ice cubes or can refrigerate for sometime if avoiding ice. Adjust salt and sugar as per your preferences. You can even add some crushed mint leaves and lemon juice. I keep it simple with only the above ingredients. Serve cold and enjoy.

Health benefits of wood apple (bael)

Wood apple or bael has crude fibre, calcium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, sodium, potassium, manganese and Vitamin C among others. This fruit definitely qualifies as a superfood. High in protein, it helps in muscle repair, too.

Drinking wood apple juice has several benefits for the stomach and digestive system, too.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

