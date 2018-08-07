Sawan Shivaratri 2018: Cook these vegetarian recipes during the Hindu holy month

Wondering what to cook this Sawan Shivratri? Here is a collection of delicious dishes you can prepare at home. Wondering what to cook this Sawan Shivratri? Here is a collection of delicious dishes you can prepare at home.

Sawan Shivratri 2018: The holy month of Shravan has just begun and most people are going the traditional way of abstaining from regular food throughout the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and observing a strict fast for Lord Shiva. The month of Shravana also brings the responsibility of cooking appetising, healthy and vegetarian food.

To help you out in planning the dishes, here is a collection of vegetarian recipes and desserts filled with delicious flavours that will keep you wanting for more.

Arbi aur Badam ki Tikki

By Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

300g — Arbi (boiled)

5 tbsp — Ghee

1 tsp — Ajwain

½ tsp — Turmeric

1 tsp — Red chilly powder

10 — Curry leaves

2 tsp — Chaat masala

1 — Green chilly (chopped)

1 tbsp — Green coriander (chopped)

4 tbsp — Almonds (chopped)

10 — Almonds (halved)

½ tsp — Salt

Method

* Mash the boiled arbi till it is smooth and creamy. Heat half the ghee and add ajwain, curry leaves and chopped green chillies.

* Sauté and add turmeric, red chilly powder, sauté and mashed arbi.

* Cook on a slow flame and keep stirring. Add salt and chaat masala. After four minutes of cooking, cool it completely.

* Now make small patties and roll the sides on chopped almonds. Place one half of the almond on top of the tikki.

* Now drizzle some ghee and fry the patty on both sides. Serve hot.

Paneer Badam ka Cheela

By Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

2 cups — Besan

¼ tsp — Baking powder

½ tsp — Salt

¼ tsp — Ajwain

½ tsp — Red chilli powder

3 tbsp — Oil

For the stuffing:

½ cup — Paneer (mashed)

¼ cup — Badam (chopped)

1 tsp — Jeera (roasted)

½ tsp — Salt

1 — Green chilly (chopped)

2 tsp — Ginger (chopped)

1 tbsp — Green coriander (chopped)

Method

* Make a thick batter using besan, salt, ajwain , red chilly powder, baking powder and water. Keep aside.

* Mix together all the ingredients nicely for the stuffing.

* Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil. Pour a little batter and spread around thinly. Allow to cook on one side and then gently turn it.

* Flash cook on this side and turn immediately.

* Now spoon out the stuffing and place in the centre horizontally. Fold the cheela like a dosa or a cigar.

* Remove and serve hot.

Mixed Seed Bhel with Maple Chutney

By Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

1 tbsp — Rice puffs

1 tbsp — Bajra (pearl millet) puffs

2 tsp — Peanuts

1 tbsp — Fresh Pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp — Sev

15ml — Lemon juice

1 tbsp — Chopped onions

1 tbsp — Chopped tomatoes

2 tsp — Chopped fresh coriander

2 tsp — Chaat masala

1 tsp — Mint chutney

1 — Green chilli

100ml — Maple syrup

Method

* Heat maple syrup in a pan with green chili until it’s slightly thick.

* Combine rice puffs, bajra puffs, peanuts, pomegranate seeds, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes and fresh coriander in a large bowl.

* Add chaat masala, lemon juice, mint chutney and the reduced maple syrup to the mixture.

* Serve immediately.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd