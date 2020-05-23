In the mood for savoury pancakes? Try out this three-ingredient recipe

Try this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Vineet Bhatia/Instagram) Try this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Vineet Bhatia/Instagram)

You don’t need a special occasion to enjoy a good pancake. While we may associate it with sweetness, they can be savoury too, to add that extra zing to your breakfast. If you are bored of your traditional breakfast routine and want to try something unique and savoury, here is a simple three-ingredient recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that you should definitely try.

He captioned the post on Instagram, “Another simple, quick and delicious variation of a pancake – Savoury Semolina Pancakes.”

Take a look at the easy recipe.

Ingredients

There are majorly three ingredients.

1 cup – Semolina

1/2 cup – Yogurt

Water

Masalas

1tsp – Red chilli powder

3/4tsp – Turmeric

3/4tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

2tbsp – Chopped spring onions

Salt

Method

*Mix together all the ingredients except water to form a thick paste.

*Add little water, enough to make a thick batter. Rest the batter for three minutes.

*The amount of water will vary on the quality of sooji; do not make a runny batter.

Tips

*This is an instant mix recipe, if you leave it for too long, the semolina will absorb the water and you will need a add a small amount to get the right consistency.

*In case your batter does get runny, add a small amount of semolina.

*Lastly, feel free to add fresh coriander leaves, ginger, onion, tomatoes or even crumbled paneer/feta, sundried tomato, etc, to the batter.

*In a non-stick pan, pour one tablespoon of oil and on a low heat spoon in 4-5 tablespoons of the semolina batter.

*With the bottom of the spoon, evenly spread the batter.

*As soon as the bottom of the pancake becomes crisp, drizzle a little oil and flip the pancake.

*Cook till the pancake is crisp, serve with chutney or dal.

Looks extremely delicious. Have you tried it yet?

