Saurabh Shukla says Akshay Kumar consumes ‘limited’ desi food, loves to eat with everyone: ‘Sab kuch khaate hain’

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Actor Saurabh Shukla recently praised actor Akshay Kumar’s “old-fashioned” way of eating with everyone on the set. “He eats limited food. Properly. Bahut desi khaana khaate hai (He eats simple, traditional Indian food). Sab kuch khaate hai (He eats everything),” Shukla told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube podcast.
He mentioned, “When a spread opens, then it is for 10-12 people. Because he likes everybody to sit at the table and eat. It is an old-fashioned thing I am telling you. That’s very beautiful and poignant, I would say.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal described it as a “sustainable and practical health behaviour”. “Akshay Kumar’s ‘limited eating’ is not about starving or extreme calorie restriction. It’s an example of mindful eating. When you control your portions, your body gets exactly the energy it needs. This helps prevent unnecessary fat storage, keeps insulin spikes in check, and supports long-term weight stability,” said Goyal.
Eating with others plays an important role. “When you eat with family or in a group, you naturally slow down. This gives your brain enough time to process satiety signals. The result is reduced overeating. It also improves emotional satisfaction, which can indirectly help reduce binge eating tendencies.”
Consistency matters. “Akshay Kumar’s lifestyle does not revolve around extreme diets. There’s no crash dieting or obsession with cheat meals. It’s simply daily discipline. This is what keeps metabolism stable and supports hormonal balance over time,” said Goyal.
According to Goyal, fitness doesn’t come from fancy foods or supplements. “It comes from daily habits like controlled portions, mindful eating, and a consistent routine. Keep your meals lighter and wholesome while ensuring your overall diet includes enough protein, fibre, and nutrients. The goal is to feel energised,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.