Saurabh Shukla says Akshay Kumar consumes ‘limited’ desi food, loves to eat with everyone: ‘Sab kuch khaate hain’

Actor Saurabh Shukla recently praised actor Akshay Kumar’s “old-fashioned” way of eating with everyone on the set. “He eats limited food. Properly. Bahut desi khaana khaate hai (He eats simple, traditional Indian food). Sab kuch khaate hai (He eats everything),” Shukla told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube podcast.

He mentioned, “When a spread opens, then it is for 10-12 people. Because he likes everybody to sit at the table and eat. It is an old-fashioned thing I am telling you. That’s very beautiful and poignant, I would say.”

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