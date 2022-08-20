Satisfy your sweet tooth with Deepika Padukone’s choco-chip cookies; recipe inside

Let’s be frank, nothing beats chocolate-chip cookies when it comes to lifting your mood. Be it digging into its crunchiness or savouring it warm and gooey with some vanilla ice cream on the side, it’s guaranteed to be a winner. Especially when it’s B-town celebs giving us a peak into how they whip up their chocolate goodies.

Deepika Padukone has often expressed her love for chocolate on social media. Previously on her Instagram story, she shared her inclination toward baking over cooking, and we couldn’t have agreed more! After all, we’re always looking for a quick fix to satisfy our sweet tooth.

As such, Shivesh Bhatia, baker and author of two cookbooks, reveals Deepika’s secret recipe for her perfect choco-chip cookies. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivesh Bhatia (@shivesh17)

Ingredients

🍪1/2 cup butter

🍪 1/2 cup castor sugar

🍪 3/4 cup brown sugar

🍪 1/4 cup icing sugar

🍪 1 egg + 2 egg yolks

🍪 1 tsp vanilla essence

🍪 1 + 1/2 cup flour

🍪 1 tsp baking powder

🍪 1/4 tsp baking soda

🍪 1/2 tsp salt

🍪 200 grams of chocolate chips

Preparation

1. In a large bowl, slide in the butter, castor sugar, brown sugar, and icing sugar. Blend them all until thick.

2. In the same bowl, crack in an egg and add the egg yolks. Mix them well.

3. Once you’ve achieved a consistent mix it’s time for the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and pinch of salt to go in. Mix, mix and mix until it looks like cookie dough.

4. Lastly, drop in as many chocolate chips as you like.

5. Chill the dough and shape it into balls. Place these on butter paper and bake the cookies at 180 degrees Celsius for 15-20 mins.

And voila! Your choco-chip cookies are all ready to be relished. Enjoy!

