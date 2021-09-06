Satiate your taste buds with this flavourful coconut chutney; recipe inside

Coconut is one of the most commonly-used ingredients in Indian kitchens, especially in South India. It not just adds flavour to any mundane dish, instantly elevating its taste, but also has a host of health benefits. Coconut chutney also works as a perfect accompaniment to items like dosa, idli, vada and uttapam.

Known for aiding varied digestion-related issues, coconut chutney can be easily prepared at home with few simple steps. Chef Ranveer Brar, who frequently shares food recipes on his social media account, shared an easy and quick recipe.

Check out the video here.

Here’s how you can make coconut chutney at home.

Ingredients

*1 whole coconut (coconut)

*3-4 fresh Green Chillies (green peppers)

*½ tsp cumin seeds

*2 tbsp roasted chana (roasted gram)

*6-8 cashew nuts (Cashew)

*1 inch ginger (Ginger)

*Salt to taste (salt to taste)

*½ lemon juice (lemon juice)

For Tempering

*2 tbsp coconut oil / refined oil (coconut oil or refined oil)

*1 tsp mustard seeds (mustard seeds)

*left tsp fenugreek seeds (fenugreek grains)

*2 tbsp gota urad

*1 tbsp chana dal

*2 dry red chillies

*1 sprig curry leaves

Process

In a grinder, add coconut, green chillies, cumin seeds, roasted chana, cashew nuts, ginger, salt and grind it into a fine paste. Heat oil in a pan meanwhile, and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, gota urad, chana dal, dry red chillies, curry leaves and fry until nutty brown. Now remove the coconut paste in a bowl, add lemon juice and half of the tempering, then mix everything properly. Put in a serving bowl and garnish with remaining tempering.

