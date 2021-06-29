Satiate your sweet tooth with this healthy dessert-in-a-jar recipe

June 29, 2021 11:30:42 am
The sweltering summer weather, coupled with the icky feeling of sweat sticking to the skin, makes one crave for the absolute sin: a guilt-free indulgence of a wholesome dessert.
But as much as we all love polishing off a plate of dessert after dinner or lunch, it leaves us feeling miserable for days, for having cheated on our healthy diet. But pilates instructor and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shows a way by which you can indulge your sweet tooth and also enjoy the process, without feeling any kind of bodily remorse.
Sharing a simple dessert recipe on Instagram, she writes, “Magnum Icecream anyone? Try this healthy version of guilt free indulgence to curb your sweet tooth! 😍 Healthy Magnum in a jar! 🍦🍫 (sic)”
If you are thinking of making this at home, here are all the ingredients that you will need:
* Frozen banana — 3
* Coconut milk — 3 tbsp
* Vanilla extract — 1 tsp
* Dark chocolate — to taste
Method
1. Freeze the three bananas overnight.
2. Chop and add them to a blender.
3. Next, add 1 tbsp of coconut milk and 1 tsp of vanilla extract.
4. Blend together until well combined.
5. In a wide mason jar, layer the mixture and dark chocolate.
6. Freeze for a few hours and enjoy!
Would you like to try this dessert today?
