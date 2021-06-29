scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Satiate your sweet tooth with this healthy dessert-in-a-jar recipe

"Try this healthy version of guilt free indulgence to curb your sweet tooth!" says fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 11:30:42 am
dessert recipe, easy dessert recipe, making dessert at home, making dessert with bananas, making dessert with mangoes, healthy dessert recipes, indian express newsWould you like to try this dessert today? (Representational image/Getty)

The sweltering summer weather, coupled with the icky feeling of sweat sticking to the skin, makes one crave for the absolute sin: a guilt-free indulgence of a wholesome dessert.

But as much as we all love polishing off a plate of dessert after dinner or lunch, it leaves us feeling miserable for days, for having cheated on our healthy diet. But pilates instructor and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shows a way by which you can indulge your sweet tooth and also enjoy the process, without feeling any kind of bodily remorse.

Sharing a simple dessert recipe on Instagram, she writes, “Magnum Icecream anyone? Try this healthy version of guilt free indulgence to curb your sweet tooth! 😍 Healthy Magnum in a jar! 🍦🍫 (sic)”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If you are thinking of making this at home, here are all the ingredients that you will need:

* Frozen banana — 3
* Coconut milk — 3 tbsp
* Vanilla extract — 1 tsp
* Dark chocolate — to taste

Method

1. Freeze the three bananas overnight.
2. Chop and add them to a blender.
3. Next, add 1 tbsp of coconut milk and 1 tsp of vanilla extract.
4. Blend together until well combined.
5. In a wide mason jar, layer the mixture and dark chocolate.
6. Freeze for a few hours and enjoy!

Would you like to try this dessert today?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

immunity, balanced diet, nutritionist's guide to healthy and balanced diet, how to boost immunity, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Boosting immunity: Here’s a guide to healthy living and eating

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement