Satiate your snacks craving with these tempting recipes

If you are in the mood for experimenting in the kitchen and looking for recipes that don’t stress you out but are sure to impress your guests this weekend, we have something special for you. Easy to prepare, these snack recipes are ideal to be served at home, or even take to that next potluck lunch you plan to go for!

Check out these recipes, we are sure you will love them.

Nutella Cigar Rolls by Chef Akshi Dhasmana, Pier 38-Indo Arabic Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Serving portion: 8 pieces

Ingredients:

80g – Nutella

2 no – Phyllo sheets

10g – Melted butter

Method:

*Cut each phyllo sheet into four equal parts.

*Pipe 10g Nutella in a straight line on each smaller sheets.

*Now, fold the sheets from the sides to avoid the filling from spilling while baking.

*Roll the sheets to form a cigar-like shape. Secure the ends with butter.

*Now refrigerate these rolls for 45 minutes.

*After 45 minutes, bake at 160°c for four minutes.

*Serve hot.

Veg Manti by Chef Akshi Dhasmana, Pier 38-Indo Arabic Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Serving portion: 8 pieces

Ingredients:

For stuffing:

30g – Zucchini

30g – Carrot

30g – Baby corn

50g – Onion

15g – Garlic

5g – Sumac powder

10g – Parsley

5g – Paprika

3g – Jeera

3g – Salt

200g – Olive oil

For dough:

250g – Flour

1/3 cup – Water

3g – Salt

15g – Oil

For sauce:

20g – Roasted bell peppers

20g – Tomato

5g – Garlic

10g – Onion

5g – Leeks

5g – Paprika

5ml – Olive oil

10ml – Tomato juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

*Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients and knead into a uniform dough.

*Wrap, keep aside and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.

*Meanwhile, fine chop all the vegetables.

*Now, heat some oil in a pan and add add onion and garlic.

*Let it saute for 2-3 minutes.

*Add the chopped vegetables and saute until they are tender.

*Add all the other ingredients, toss and keep aside.

For sauce:

*Take a pan, heat it and add oil.

*Add garlic, onion and leeks and saute until golden.

*Add roasted bell peppers and the rest of the ingredients.

*Toss and keep aside.

For dough:

*Take the dough, roll it into thin sheets and cut with a round cutter.

*Take the vegetable mixture and stuff it in the cut dough and pinch the dough from all sides forming a parcel.

*In a pot, boil water.

*Now blanch the Manti parcels for 5 minutes.

*In another frying pan, heat the roasted tomato sauce and toss the Manti in this sauce.

*Serve with sour cream.

Dastane e Khumb by Chef Anil Chabukswar, Executive Chef at Grand Mercure Mysuru

Ingredients

220g – Fresh mushroom

20g – Ginger paste

10g – Chopped garlic

10g – Green chilli

35g – Cottage cheese

25ml – Mustard oil

10g – Hung curd

5g – Cumin powder

3g – Garam masala powder

10g – Broken cashewnut

10ml – Cream

10g – Salt

8g – Yellow chilli powder

5g – Turmeric powder

Method

*Scoop out the stem of mushrooms and blanch the mushrooms for a minute with turmeric and keep it aside to cool down.

*Fine chop the stem of the mushroom.

*Take a pan. Heat mustard oil and add garlic, ginger paste, green chilli and the half the quantity of powdered spices. Cook till the colour is light brown.

*Cool the mixture in a bowl. Add cottage cheese and mix well. Add broken cashewnuts to the mixture.

*Stuff the blanched mushroom with the mixture and rest it for an hour.

*Take a bowl, add hung curd along with remaining powdered spices and cream. Make a smooth paste and apply on the stuffed mushroom and rest it for minimum three hours, or overnight for best results.

*Cook the stuffed mushrooms in a clay oven for 12 to 15 minutes till golden brown in colour.

*Dastane e Khumb can be served with traditional mint chutney and garlic yogurt.