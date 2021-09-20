Satiate your sweet cravings with this guilt-free laddu (recipe inside)

Have a sweet tooth but can’t enjoy your favourite sweets due to health concerns? Chef Saransh Goila has the perfect solution for you as he recently shared a recipe that will satiate your dessert cravings without compromising on your health.

Sharing the recipe for guilt-free healthy laddu, he wrote, “I eat one of this laddu everyday….This is extremely #delishaaas and has all ingredients that will give you great energy, happiness and essential nutrients to keep you going through a busy day. Also, it’s very satiating and the best thing to snack on. Let the spirit of Bappa continue and keep eating this delightful laddu.”

Take a look.

This laddu is quick and easy to make. Here’s how you can make it at home.

Ingredients

*1 cup – Dates (pitted)

*¾ th cup – Figs (dried)

*¼ th cup – Pistachios

*¼ th cup – Almonds

*¼th cup – Walnut or hazelnut

*½ cup – Roasted oats

*2 tbsp – Cocoa powder

*¼ th tsp – Cardamom powder

*2 tbsp – Ghee

Method

Mix dates, figs, pistachios, almonds, walnuts and oats. Add cocoa powder and cardamom powder to the mixture. Blend until powdered (with some texture). Add ghee to the powdered mixture. Mix and shape like a laddu.

“These are great to snack on and very healthy,” the chef said.

