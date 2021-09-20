Satiate your sweet cravings with this guilt-free laddu (recipe inside)

September 20, 2021 3:50:06 pm
Have a sweet tooth but can’t enjoy your favourite sweets due to health concerns? Chef Saransh Goila has the perfect solution for you as he recently shared a recipe that will satiate your dessert cravings without compromising on your health.
Sharing the recipe for guilt-free healthy laddu, he wrote, “I eat one of this laddu everyday….This is extremely #delishaaas and has all ingredients that will give you great energy, happiness and essential nutrients to keep you going through a busy day. Also, it’s very satiating and the best thing to snack on. Let the spirit of Bappa continue and keep eating this delightful laddu.”
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
This laddu is quick and easy to make. Here’s how you can make it at home.
Ingredients
*1 cup – Dates (pitted)
*¾ th cup – Figs (dried)
*¼ th cup – Pistachios
*¼ th cup – Almonds
*¼th cup – Walnut or hazelnut
*½ cup – Roasted oats
*2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
*¼ th tsp – Cardamom powder
*2 tbsp – Ghee
Method
- Mix dates, figs, pistachios, almonds, walnuts and oats.
- Add cocoa powder and cardamom powder to the mixture.
- Blend until powdered (with some texture).
- Add ghee to the powdered mixture.
- Mix and shape like a laddu.
“These are great to snack on and very healthy,” the chef said.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-