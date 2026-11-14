Sarson ka saag to til: 5 traditional Indian winter foods and their health benefits

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Winter brings a familiar spread to Indian kitchens, from sarson ka saag and bajra rotis to til laddoos, fresh amla and red carrots. Beyond their seasonal appeal, these traditional foods offer nutrients that support bone health, digestion, immunity and overall well-being.
According to Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, these foods can form part of a balanced winter diet, provided they are eaten in appropriate portions and prepared thoughtfully.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
1. Sarson, bathua and methi greens
Mustard greens, bathua and fenugreek leaves are rich in vitamin K, which supports bone health. They also provide beta-carotene, vitamin C and folate, while being relatively low in calories.
Their iron and calcium are not absorbed as efficiently as those from some animal-based foods. Adding lemon juice to greens can improve the absorption of non-haem iron, the form found in plant foods.
Malhotra recommends making seasonal greens a regular part of winter meals rather than relying on calorie-dense accompaniments to make them more satisfying.
2. Bajra
Pearl millet, or bajra, is a traditional winter grain that provides fibre, protein, iron and magnesium. Its fibre content can slow digestion and help keep you feeling full for longer.
Bajra rotis can be a useful alternative to refined-grain options, but portion sizes still matter, particularly for people managing blood sugar.
“Bajra is still a carbohydrate source, even though it contains fibre and other nutrients,” Malhotra notes. People with diabetes should monitor their blood glucose response and work with their dietitian to determine suitable portions.
3. Til (sesame seeds)
Sesame seeds are rich in predominantly unsaturated fats and contain minerals such as calcium, magnesium and zinc. They also provide lignans, including sesamin, which have been studied for their antioxidant properties.
Crushing or powdering sesame seeds can help make their nutrients more accessible, as whole seeds may pass through the digestive tract without being fully broken down.
Malhotra suggests using til in modest quantities, such as a tablespoon sprinkled over a salad or incorporated into a roti. You can also enjoy traditional til-gud laddoos occasionally, keeping in mind their added sugar content.
4. Amla
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is an excellent source of vitamin C. This vitamin supports normal immune function and helps the body absorb non-haem iron from plant foods such as greens and bajra.
Although vitamin C supports immunity, eating amla does not guarantee protection against colds or other infections.
Malhotra recommends enjoying amla raw or as chutney when possible. Amla murabba, however, often contains substantial amounts of added sugar, so it is best consumed in moderation.
5. Carrots
Carrots provide beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A to support vision, skin health and immune function. Red carrots also contain lycopene, a plant pigment with antioxidant properties.
Cooking carrots with a small amount of fat can improve the absorption of these fat-soluble compounds. You can add them to sabzis, soups, and salads, or cook them into traditional dishes.
Gajar ka halwa can remain part of a winter diet, too, but portion size and the amount of added sugar, ghee and khoya make a difference.
How can you enjoy winter foods without excess calories?
Malhotra recommends building a balanced plate with half vegetables and greens, one-quarter protein-rich foods and one-quarter grains. Dal, paneer, eggs and curd can provide protein, while bajra or makki rotis supply carbohydrates.
“Real warmth comes from enough protein, since digesting it burns more energy than carbohydrate or fat, plus muscle and daily movement,” she explains.
You can also modify traditional preparations without losing their appeal. For example:
* Use ghee mindfully: A teaspoon per person can add flavour to saag without making the dish excessively rich.
* Watch sweet portions: Enjoy til-gud laddoos or gajar halwa in small portions, preferably after a balanced meal.
* Choose less-sweet alternatives: Use fresh amla or chutney instead of frequently relying on sugar-rich murabba.
* Stay active: Regular movement and adequate protein intake support muscle health and energy balance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.