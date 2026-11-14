Sarson ka saag to til: 5 traditional Indian winter foods and their health benefits

Winter brings a familiar spread to Indian kitchens, from sarson ka saag and bajra rotis to til laddoos, fresh amla and red carrots. Beyond their seasonal appeal, these traditional foods offer nutrients that support bone health, digestion, immunity and overall well-being.

According to Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, these foods can form part of a balanced winter diet, provided they are eaten in appropriate portions and prepared thoughtfully.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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1. Sarson, bathua and methi greens

Mustard greens, bathua and fenugreek leaves are rich in vitamin K, which supports bone health. They also provide beta-carotene, vitamin C and folate, while being relatively low in calories.