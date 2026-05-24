Sanya Malhotra recalls mixer accident: Know what to do in case of similar kitchen injuries

Actor Sanya Malhotra has recently revealed a rather alarming real-life kitchen accident — one that, according to doctors, is more common than many people realise. While promoting her upcoming film Toaster in an interview with Miss Malini alongside co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Archana Puran Singh, Malhotra recalled injuring her hand in a mixer-grinder accident.

“Mera hath agya tha mixer me. That cap flew and my hand went inside, and this finger (pinkie finger) got chopped, and they reconstructed it. Because people are like kaise hath agya, but it is the most common kitchen accident,” she shared, adding that this is what her doctor had told her.

The cast later hilariously recreated the incident, but the injury itself could have turned far more serious.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So what should you do if something similar ever happens?

Doctors advise against pulling the hand out forcefully in such cases (Representational Image: ChatGPT generated) Doctors advise against pulling the hand out forcefully in such cases (Representational Image: ChatGPT generated)

According to Dr Manisha Bhatt, consulting physician at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, this is indeed a very common kitchen injury. “Sometimes, due to being in a hurry, a lack of focus, the hand can get caught in the mixer/grinder while making a paste, a gravy, or a chutney,” she tells indianexpress.com.

While many people instinctively yank their hand away out of panic, that may worsen tissue damage. “Try to immediately switch off the power supply and unplug the mixer without pulling the hand forcefully to avoid further injury,” she advises.

To control the bleeding, then apply firm pressure using a clean cloth and seek emergency medical care without delay. “Don’t try to self-medicate or use any ointments on your own. Be quick and just visit the hospital for timely help.”

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The physician also advises against trying to put your other hand or finger to stop the mixer/ grinder, as that hand can also get injured.

First aid before reaching the hospital

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If the injury involves cuts or bleeding, elevating the hand may also help reduce blood loss. Dr Bhatt stressed that speed matters. “Be quick and just visit the hospital for timely help,” Dr Bhatt strongly recommends.

What should you not do? Quite a lot, actually. Do not try to stop the blades with your other hand or fingers. Do not aggressively wash deep wounds. Avoid home remedies, ointments, or attempts to self-medicate.

“It is not advisable to wash deep wounds aggressively at all, as these can worsen injury, increase infection risk, and complicate treatment,” she cautions.

When is it a medical emergency?

In reality, most mixer injuries need urgent assessment — but some warning signs make immediate care even more critical. These include:

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Severe bleeding

Deep cuts

Exposed bone

Intense swelling

Severe pain

Loss of movement

Numbness or loss of sensation

Fingers turning pale or blue

These could suggest damage to nerves, tendons, blood vessels, or bone.

What happens at the hospital?

Treatment depends on how serious the injury is. Minor cuts may require cleaning and stitches. More severe trauma may need surgery, antibiotics, dressing care, and even physiotherapy during recovery.

As Sanya’s case suggests, reconstruction may sometimes be possible, depending on the extent of damage and how quickly treatment is received.

Kitchen appliances are easy to treat casually because they are part of everyday life. But doctors say rushing, multitasking, or trying to fix a jammed grinder while it is still connected to power can turn a routine moment into an emergency.

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Sanya may have laughed about it now — but her story is also a reminder to treat these common household machines with a lot more caution.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.