Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to boil eggs perfectly; watch video

You may say boiling eggs is simple, but then why does it sometimes remain too soft or become too hard after boiling? Or why is it sometimes difficult to separate the shell neatly?

If you also face these problems, we have a solution for you or rather celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor does. Check out the video posted on Sanjeev Kapoor’s YouTube channel on how to boil eggs perfectly:

How to boil eggs perfectly

* In a deep pan, pour sufficient amount of water and heat it.

* Place one egg at a time in a deep spoon and gently slide it in the pan.

* Now gently stir the water. This helps the egg yolks remain in the centre.

* Bring the water to boil. For soft boiled eggs, cook them for about five to six minutes after the water has come to boil.

* Now drain the egg and place it in a bowl of cold water to stop the carry-over cooking.

* For medium-boiled eggs, cook for seven to eight minutes after the water has come to boil and then repeat the process mentioned above. And for hard-boiled eggs, cook for 12-15 minutes after the water has come to boil.

* Now roll the eggs on a surface as it cracks the shell and makes it easy to peel.

Try this method and see the results!