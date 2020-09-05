Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe for guilt-free moong-oats tikki

Indulge in healthy tikkis this weekend. (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

As much as we love gorging on pakodas and other fried snacks, they are not always healthy for the body. But what if you could get to eat a dish that would not only satiate your craving but also be healthy? This weekend, cook healthy tikkis made of green moong and oats with a recipe by none other than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Kapoor shared the recipe on Instagram. Check it out:

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup – Green moong whole, soaked and boiled

1/2 cup – Oats powder

1 – Potato of medium size, boiled and grated

1 – Onion of medium size, finely chopped

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp – Chaat masala

1 – Green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

Oil as required

Method

* In a plate, add the boiled green moong. Now mash it.

* Once mashed, add oats powder, followed by boiled potato and chopped onion.

* Add red chilli powder, salt and chaat masala. Mix all the ingredients well.

* Add the green chillies and coriander leaves. Mix again.

* Take a portion of the mixture on your palm and shape into a small flat ball. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

* In a pan, heat oil for frying. Now place the tikkis one after another on the pan and fry on both sides till they turn golden brown. Serve.

