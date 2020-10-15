Add a dash of sweetness to your day with this easy recipe

Would you like to make it today? (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are in the mood for something sweet today, how about making melt-in-the-mouth paneer jalebis? We agree that jalebis can be a little tricky to make and also require effort, but it can be a simple affair if you are ready with all the ingredients and follow some basic instructions.

Here’s an easy way to make paneer jalebis, chef Sanjeev Kapoor style.

Take a look.

Paneer Jalebi

Prep Time: 11-15 minutes

Cook time: 21-25 minutes

Serve: 4

Ingredients

300g – Cottage cheese (paneer), crumbled

1 cup – Sugar

Saffron, a few strands

¼ tsp – Green cardamom powder

¼ cup – Cornflour

2 tbsp – Refined flour

½ tsp – Baking soda

¼ tsp – Baking powder

Ghee to deep fry

Pistachio slivers to garnish

Method

*Heat a non-stick pan, add sugar and half cup water, mix and bring to a boil. Add saffron and green cardamom powder and mix. Boil; stirring till the sugar dissolves and you get a sugar syrup of one string consistency. Keep the syrup warm.

*Take cornflour in a large bowl, add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, half cup water and mix to make a smooth batter.

*Add cottage cheese and mix well. Grind to a smooth paste and put into a clean bowl.

*Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a nozzle and pipe spirals directly into hot ghee. Deep-fry, turning sides, till both sides are golden brown.

*Soak the fried jalebis in the sugar syrup for five minutes.

*Lift the jalebis from the syrup, arrange them on a serving platter, garnish with pistachio slivers and serve.

