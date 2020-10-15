Add a dash of sweetness to your day with this easy recipe

If you are in the mood for something sweet today, how about making melt-in-the-mouth paneer jalebis? We agree that jalebis can be a little tricky to make and also require effort, but it can be a simple affair if you are ready with all the ingredients and follow some basic instructions.
Here’s an easy way to make paneer jalebis, chef Sanjeev Kapoor style.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Ab aapki favourite paneer aur jalebi aa gaye hain ek saath, ek naye avatar mein! Yeh hai out of this world in taste, jisse aap humesha yaad rakhenge. Full Recipe ⬇️ #SinfulSaturday Paneer Jalebi Prep Time: 11-15 minutes Cook time: 21-25 minutes Serve: 4 Level Of Cooking: Moderate Taste: Sweet Ingredients Cottage cheese (paneer) crumbled 300 grams Sugar 1 cup Saffron a few strands Green cardamom powder 1/4 teaspoon Cornflour 1/4 cup Refined flour 2 tablespoons Baking soda 1/2 teaspoon Baking powder 1/4 teaspoon Ghee to deep fry Pistachio slivers to garnish Method Step 1 Heat a non-stick pan, add sugar and ½ cup water, mix and bring it to a boil. Add saffron and green cardamom powder and mix. Boil, stirring till all the sugar dissolves and you get a sugar syrup of one string consistency. Keep the syrup warm. Step 2 Take cornflour in a large bowl, add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder and ½ cup water and mix to make a smooth batter. Step 3 Add cottage cheese and mix well. Grind to a smooth paste and put into a clean bowl. Step 4 Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a nozzle and pipe spirals directly into hot ghee. Deep-fry, turning sides, till both sides are golden brown. Step 5 Soak the fried jalebis in the sugar syrup for 5 minutes. Step 6 Lift the jalebis from the syrup, arrange them on a serving platter, garnish with pistachio slivers and serve.
Paneer Jalebi
Prep Time: 11-15 minutes
Cook time: 21-25 minutes
Serve: 4
Ingredients
300g – Cottage cheese (paneer), crumbled
1 cup – Sugar
Saffron, a few strands
¼ tsp – Green cardamom powder
¼ cup – Cornflour
2 tbsp – Refined flour
½ tsp – Baking soda
¼ tsp – Baking powder
Ghee to deep fry
Pistachio slivers to garnish
ALSO READ | Make jalebis in 15 minutes with this instant recipe
Method
*Heat a non-stick pan, add sugar and half cup water, mix and bring to a boil. Add saffron and green cardamom powder and mix. Boil; stirring till the sugar dissolves and you get a sugar syrup of one string consistency. Keep the syrup warm.
*Take cornflour in a large bowl, add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, half cup water and mix to make a smooth batter.
*Add cottage cheese and mix well. Grind to a smooth paste and put into a clean bowl.
*Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a nozzle and pipe spirals directly into hot ghee. Deep-fry, turning sides, till both sides are golden brown.
*Soak the fried jalebis in the sugar syrup for five minutes.
*Lift the jalebis from the syrup, arrange them on a serving platter, garnish with pistachio slivers and serve.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.