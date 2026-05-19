Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says poha causes major blood sugar spikes: ‘If rice is bad, it is worse’

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently spoke about poha, noting that it is not a healthy breakfast option. “Poha is a comfort food. But it is not healthy. If rice was bad, poha is even worse. If you want to see your sugar spike, then eat poha for breakfast. The spike will be (gestures up),” he told ANI in its podcast.

But is it true?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD of diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, called it “a bit of an oversimplification”. “Poha is made from flattened rice, so yes, it is a refined carbohydrate and can raise blood sugar levels, especially when eaten in large portions or on its own. But calling it ‘worse’ than rice misses the full picture. The impact of any food on blood sugar depends not just on the ingredient, but also on portion size, how it’s prepared, and what it is paired with. A plain, large serving of poha can cause a quicker spike, but that can be managed,” said Dr Negalur.