Sanjay Dutt discusses his diet: ‘It’s boring food’

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Sanjay Dutt, 67, once opened up about his diet. “I eat according to my workout. Six small meals a day. After waking up, I eat some muesli, egg whites, avocado; after some time, a salad or fruit, and then boiled chicken. It’s boring food,” he told Curly Tales in a 2025 interview.
During the interview, he also spoke about his fondness for biryani and kebabs as well as opened up about cooking specialities like kali dal, palak paneer, rogan josh etc.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
So, we asked an expert whether frequent eating is necessary to stay healthy.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane, clarified to indianexpress.com that it’s not necessary. “Six meals can work well for someone with a high activity level, a demanding workout schedule or difficulty managing hunger. But meal frequency by itself does not boost metabolism or guarantee weight loss. What matters more is the overall calorie intake, protein, fibre and quality of food across the day,” said Sheikh.
The overall diet gives a good mix of protein, healthy fats, fibre and micronutrients. “Egg whites and chicken provide lean protein, while avocado adds healthy fats. Fruits, vegetables and muesli contribute fibre and carbohydrates for energy. The bigger takeaway is the balance, not the exact foods,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh advised against copying a celebrity’s diet blindly. “Food requirements depend on age, body composition, activity levels and health goals. A physically active person may need a very different calorie and protein intake from someone with a sedentary routine,” said Sheikh.
There is room for favourite foods in a healthy diet. “An occasional indulgence is unlikely to derail progress when the overall eating pattern is balanced. Portion size and frequency are what matter,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.