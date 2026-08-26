Sanjay Dutt discusses his diet: ‘It’s boring food’

Sanjay Dutt, 67, once opened up about his diet. “I eat according to my workout. Six small meals a day. After waking up, I eat some muesli, egg whites, avocado; after some time, a salad or fruit, and then boiled chicken. It’s boring food,” he told Curly Tales in a 2025 interview.

During the interview, he also spoke about his fondness for biryani and kebabs as well as opened up about cooking specialities like kali dal, palak paneer, rogan josh etc.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.