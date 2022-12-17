scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Should sandwiches be cut only diagonally?

Cook book author's video showing sandwiches being cut horizontally goes viral; netizens say, "Perfect — except sandwiches must be cut on the diagonal!"

sandwichHow do you like to cut your sandwiches? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

While we relish good food, many of us don’t like to meddle with how food is prepared and displayed. Don’t you agree? One video that quoted some controversy recently is cookbook author Deb Perelman’s roasted-tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich. The author who shares her recipes on her blog Smitten Kitchen shared the video on Instagram.

Also Read |Switch up your everyday breakfast with these delicious sandwiches from across the world

“This cold, rainy weather comes with specific instructions,” said Perelman alongside the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by smitten kitchen (@smittenkitchen)

While the video drew more than 10,000 likes, Instagrammers were quick to point out that one glaring “mistake” in the author’s food presentation.

“Hahaha just had to load all the comments to see if anyone else had feelings about the grilled cheese not being cut on a diagonal,” one wrote, while another said, “Diagonal cut = more sandwich. That’s science.”

Another one expressed, “Perfect — except sandwiches must be cut on the diagonal!”, while yet another expressed, “I audibly gasped when you cut the sandwich not diagonally. Are we doing that now?”

Also Read |The right sandwich for right now

However, a few voices also supported the cookbook author.

“No! No triangles! For too long the triangle sandwich people have dominated the conversation. Personally, I think you cut it the perfect way. Triangles are too pointy,” one user commented, while another was quick to point out, “Those sandwiches are cut correctly. Thanks for the great soup.”

This led us to wonder – what is the correct way to cut your sandwiches?

Advertisement

“Every chef has a personal preference but cutting it diagonally showcases their work better when cut. Besides, a sandwich is easy to handle (for dipping in soup etc) when cut diagonally,” Srinath Balachandran, managing director, ZUKA Chocolates told indianexpress.com.

He also elucidated that a diagonal cut ensures that one engages more of their senses when taking the first bite that is much more appealing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:25:35 am
Next Story

One-day training today for newly appointed woman sub-registrars in Delhi

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani
Revisiting Disha Patani’s most stylish looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close