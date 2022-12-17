Should sandwiches be cut only diagonally?

While we relish good food, many of us don’t like to meddle with how food is prepared and displayed. Don’t you agree? One video that quoted some controversy recently is cookbook author Deb Perelman’s roasted-tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich. The author who shares her recipes on her blog Smitten Kitchen shared the video on Instagram.

“This cold, rainy weather comes with specific instructions,” said Perelman alongside the video.

While the video drew more than 10,000 likes, Instagrammers were quick to point out that one glaring “mistake” in the author’s food presentation.

“Hahaha just had to load all the comments to see if anyone else had feelings about the grilled cheese not being cut on a diagonal,” one wrote, while another said, “Diagonal cut = more sandwich. That’s science.”

Another one expressed, “Perfect — except sandwiches must be cut on the diagonal!”, while yet another expressed, “I audibly gasped when you cut the sandwich not diagonally. Are we doing that now?”

However, a few voices also supported the cookbook author.

“No! No triangles! For too long the triangle sandwich people have dominated the conversation. Personally, I think you cut it the perfect way. Triangles are too pointy,” one user commented, while another was quick to point out, “Those sandwiches are cut correctly. Thanks for the great soup.”

This led us to wonder – what is the correct way to cut your sandwiches?

“Every chef has a personal preference but cutting it diagonally showcases their work better when cut. Besides, a sandwich is easy to handle (for dipping in soup etc) when cut diagonally,” Srinath Balachandran, managing director, ZUKA Chocolates told indianexpress.com.

He also elucidated that a diagonal cut ensures that one engages more of their senses when taking the first bite that is much more appealing.

