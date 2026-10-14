From potatoes to peanuts: The age-old art of cooking with hot sand

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A recent video published by TasteAtlas shows a vendor cooking potatoes by the ‘sand-roasting’ method.
Describing how the potatoes were being made, the popular online food guide wrote, “Tossed straight into a massive wok filled with red-hot river sand, whole unpeeled potatoes roast over open flames without a single drop of oil. The scorching sand holds extreme, uniform heat, blistering the outer skins into a smoky crust while steaming the inside into a buttery purée. Once sifted from the hot embers, vendors slice them open and dust them with tangy chaat masala, fresh lime juice, and spoonfuls of fiery coriander chutney. An ancient, zero-oil roasting method that converts humble tubers into an intensely flavorful street snack.”
Sand-roasting is an ancient cooking method popular in India and other parts of the world, where heated sand serves as the cooking medium. Instead of placing the food directly on a flame, griddle or pan, it is buried in and surrounded by hot sand. From cooking peanuts and potatoes to using it for modern cuisine, the technique gives an incomparable aroma and distribution of heat.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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Talking about safety, experts say, “As long as proper hygiene rules are followed while cooking with the correct type of sand. Not any kind of sand is safe when it comes to cooking.”
Anupriya, founder of Tummzy, shares that in her childhood, she saw this method used at home and by street food vendors to roast everything from cereals and nuts to millets and legumes.
“We sand-roast flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, and almonds because it gives you that natural crunch and roasted depth without a drop of oil,” she says. However, Chef Amol Babool stresses the type of sand used.
River sand: Practical but not the best option
Though river sand may look clean, it does not mean it is safe for cooking. Depending on where it was taken from, it may contain dirt, microorganisms, organic material, animal faeces, pesticides, heavy metals, and other pollutants. Washing river sand alone does not make it completely safe for cooking. If you want to use river sand for cooking, it must go through a complete cleaning, drying, and heating process, but its source and composition still matter.
Commercial ‘Food-Grade’ sand or cooking sand
For professional or experimental cooking, commercially made cooking sand or food-grade sand is the safest. It is made for cooking and should include information about its ingredients and safety.
If you choose a cooking technique with sand, hygiene is fundamental. It is advisable not to use sand that has been used outside, on construction sites, beaches and similar places.
Chef Amol Babool shares the following tips to prevent contamination:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.