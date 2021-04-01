Seen Sana Khan’s viral photo enjoying ‘gold-plated coffee’? Here’s how much it costs

Sana Khan’s latest picture, in which she is seen having ‘gold-plated’ coffee, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The former actor took to Instagram to share a photo from Atmosphere, known to be the world’s highest restaurant at the top of Burj Khalifa. “When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa…That gold plated coffee,” she captioned the post.

The beverage that Sana Khan is drinking in the picture is actually Kopi Luwak Gold Cappuccino, and is a signature item at the restaurant.

This special coffee is laced with 24-karat gold flakes. “Smooth, balanced, rich flavour and complex aroma, nutty with notes of caramel. Magnificent coffee drink covered with 24-karat gold flakes,” reads the menu on atmosphereburjkhalifa.com.

Wondering how much it costs? A whopping 160 AED (Rs 3,198.77).

For the uninitiated, Kopi luwak coffee is made from partially digested coffee cherries that have been eaten and defecated by the Asian palm civet. It is also commonly known as civet coffee. It is mainly produced in Indonesia, on the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sulawesi and East Timor. Kopi luwak is known to be one of the most expensive coffees in the world, owing to its uncommon method of production.

