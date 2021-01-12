Samosa launched into space makes a crash-landing in France

Of all the novel things that humanity has sent into space, a samosa has made its debut. But unfortunately, it didn’t last too long, and made its way back to earth. Bizarre story, but one that has actually happened.

An Indian restaurant based in the UK successfully managed to launch the said samosa into space, which later crash-landed in France. According to news reports, Chai Walla, a popular and one of the best-ranked restaurants in Bath, had completed the space mission in three tries.

According to news website UPI, Niraj Gadher, the eatery’s owner, said he wanted to spread some cheer and came up with the idea of sending a samosa into space. “I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during these bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh,” he was quoted as saying.

Gadher had used helium balloons for the samosa’s space journey. And it took three tries to get it right. While the first time the balloons slipped from his hands, the second time they “did not have enough helium”. In the third attempt, they got it right.

Gadher and his friends also used a GoPro camera and a GPS tracker to follow the snack’s journey. Shortly after the launch, however, they noticed the GPS was malfunctioning. While they concluded the project was a failure, the GPS got reactivated the following day and revealed that the balloon had crash-landed in a field in Caix, Picardie, France!

The UPI report further mentions the samosa and its wrapper were missing from the crash site, leading Gadher to believe it may have been consumed by French wildlife.

“The feedback is that it’s bought a lot of laughter from people and that’s what we wanted really, to spread joy,” Gadher told Somerset Live.

