Have leftover rice at home? Sameera Reddy shows how to make rotla with it

Not all of us enjoy cooking — something we all are during during the lockdown — and are always looking for quick and easy recipes. But have you ever considered using your leftovers to make something more interesting? In case you have been thinking about how to use that bowl of leftover rice in your fridge, Sameera Reddy, or rather her mother-in-law, shows how to make cooking easy and use leftovers in a more fruitful way.

In a video, the actor was seen making rotla using leftover rice. And going by her reactions, it did seem very tasty.

Watch the video here

In case you want to try it at home, here are the ingredients and the method.

Ingredients (approximately)

· Some leftover rice

· 3 tsp – Yoghurt

· 1 cup – Atta

· 1 – Green chilli

· 1 tsp – Salt

· Turmeric power to taste

· Chopped onions

Method

* Take the leftover rice and add yoghurt, haldi and salt to it. Mix and let it soak for 10 minutes.

* Add some chopped onions and green chillies to this. Now add the atta and knead into a dough.

* Roll it out and put in on the nonstick pan.

*Sprinkle some oil on the sides and keep cooking till both sides are brown and crisp.

*Enjoy your rotla with pickle or butter.

Are you planning to try this at home?

