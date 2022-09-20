scorecardresearch
‘Upvaas nu kand’: Sameera Reddy, mom-in-law share a nutritious yam recipe

"I don't know if this (yam) can get into something delicious but let's try it out," Sameera said in the Instagram video

Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde shared an easy and delectable recipe of yam. (Photo: Instagram/@manjrivarde)

Yam (jimikand), a type of starchy vegetable, may not feature on your everyday menu, but it must be noted that it comes packed with numerous health benefits. As such, how about trying a yam dish for dinner tonight? If you are willing to experiment in the kitchen, here’s a super easy and healthy recipe from Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde.

“I don’t know if this (yam) can get into something delicious but let’s try it out,” Sameera said in the Instagram video. Manjri further revealed that this dish — upvaas nu kand — was often prepared in her mother’s house for fasts (upvas), as she narrated the detailed recipe.

Ingredients

*Finely chop 1.5-inch ginger
*Slice 3 green chillies lengthwise
*Roast and pound a small cup of peanuts
*Finely chop a small cup of coriander leaves
*Grate half a coconut
*1 tablespoon jeera
*2 tablespoons ghee

Method

*Peel the yam and chop it into 1-inch pieces
*Put it into a pressure cooker, add a little salt, and very little water. Cook for 5 whistles
*Now, heat kadhai and put a little ghee
*Fry ginger and chillies. Add peanuts, jeera, boiled yam, coconut, and coriander
*Give it a good stir, cover, and leave it for some time (give a dum)
*Add salt, if required

“Purple yam is highly nutritious. It is a good source of fiber, and antioxidants and helps maintain blood sugar and it is great for gut health,” Sameera wrote as she shared the recipe on her Instagram.

