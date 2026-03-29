Sameera Reddy’s lauki brownie: A nutritionist’s take on this healthy indulgence

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Former actor-turned content creator Sameera Reddy is currently on her fitness journey. From consistently working out and eating clean, Reddy has been documenting her journey, sharing several lifestyle changes she made to maintain her fitness.
The 47-year-old recently gave a healthy twist to the chocolate brownie: a guilt-free lauki (bottle gourd) brownie. Sharing a detailed video of the recipe on Instagram, she wrote, “Rich, chocolatey, and surprisingly nourishing. Not just dessert… but something that feels good after you eat it too.”
Ingredients
Reddy began with grating lauki and lightly squeezing out excess moisture while ensuring it remains soft. To this, jaggery, peanut butter, milk, oil, and vanilla extract are added to form a smooth mixture. She then combined the dry ingredients—including oat flour or maida, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt—with the batter, mixed thoroughly and added chocolate chips.
The next step is to pour the batter into a greased or parchment-lined tray and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 to 30 minutes, or until fully cooked. Reddy advised allowing the brownies to cool slightly before slicing them into equal portions.
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Nutritionists explain that lauki is the best ingredient for adding moisture to baked items like brownies. “Lauki is a widely used vegetable in traditional diets. It is considered a nutrient-rich beverage that is naturally low in calories and composed of approximately 90 per cent water, which makes it an excellent ingredient for adding moisture to baked goods like brownies,” Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior – Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said.
However, Apte warned that lauki is not enough to replace fats like butter or oil but works best as a partial substitute. “It can partially replace fats such as butter or oil. But it cannot entirely replicate the role of fat, which contributes to richness, mouthfeel, and structure. In most recipes, lauki works best as a partial substitute, helping reduce overall fat content while still maintaining a soft, fudgy texture,” she added.
According to Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, lauki brownies can be tried by people trying to manage their weight. “Lauki brownies can be an option for dessert, especially for those who want to manage their weight or eat a balanced diet but still enjoy sweets,” she told indianexpress.com.
Lauki also affects the overall nutritional profile of brownies and can improve it. “It increases fibre, reduces calorie density and adds micronutrients, like potassium and antioxidants. This results in a more balanced dessert with a lower glycaemic impact and better satiety. While it doesn’t transform brownies into a health food, it certainly makes them a healthier indulgence compared to conventional recipes,” Apte explained.