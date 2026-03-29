Sameera Reddy’s lauki brownie: A nutritionist’s take on this healthy indulgence

Former actor-turned content creator Sameera Reddy is currently on her fitness journey. From consistently working out and eating clean, Reddy has been documenting her journey, sharing several lifestyle changes she made to maintain her fitness.

The 47-year-old recently gave a healthy twist to the chocolate brownie: a guilt-free lauki (bottle gourd) brownie. Sharing a detailed video of the recipe on Instagram, she wrote, “Rich, chocolatey, and surprisingly nourishing. Not just dessert… but something that feels good after you eat it too.”

Lauki brownie recipe

Ingredients

1 cup grated lauki (lightly squeezed, not dry)

1 cup Maida or any kind of flour

3/4 cup powdered jaggery (adjust more or less for your taste )

1/4 cup cocoa powder

¼ cup peanut butter

1/4 cup milk plus 1/4 oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

2–3 tbsp chocolate chips

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Reddy began with grating lauki and lightly squeezing out excess moisture while ensuring it remains soft. To this, jaggery, peanut butter, milk, oil, and vanilla extract are added to form a smooth mixture. She then combined the dry ingredients—including oat flour or maida, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt—with the batter, mixed thoroughly and added chocolate chips.