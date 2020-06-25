Sameera Reddy and her mom-in-law are back with easy recipes

Add some flavour to your next meal with these easy recipes. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Add some flavour to your next meal with these easy recipes. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While cooking may not come easy for many of us, it is a rewarding and therapeutic experience for those who enjoy the process. So if you are one of those who like to keep it simple and delicious, let us introduce you to one pot meals which, as the name suggests, don’t require much effort. Here are a couple of mouth-watering dishes from actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde who have been sharing simple and easy recipes that can be made at the home with what is available.

Here are the recipes for Dal Makhani and Royal Peasy Paneer

Dal Makhani

¾ cup – Black urad dal, soaked overnight

¼ cup – Rajma, soaked overnight

½ cup – Finely chopped onions

1-2 – Green chillies, chopped

2 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 cup – Tomato puréed

2 tbsp – Tomato paste/purée

3 – Whole black peppercorns

2-3 – Cloves

1 – Black cardamom (badi elachi)

1 stick – Cinnamon

1 – Bay leaf

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

Water as required

¼ cup – Fresh cream

1 tsp – Crushed kasuri methi (dry fenugreek leaves)

3 tbsp – Butter, salted or unsalted

Salt as required

Method

*Soak black urad dal and rajma overnight.

*Put three cups of water and pressure cook it till soft .

*In hot oil, add the whole masalas to the pressure cooked dal — bay leaf, peppercorns, clove, black cardamom, cinnamon — and let it smoke.

*Add the onions and ginger garlic paste. Fry till translucent.

*Add the puréed tomatoes and paste.

*Add the red chilli powder, kasuri methi and salt. Cook till soft. Add butter and water for consistency. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add white butter and switch off the gas.

*Heat a piece of charcoal till red hot. Pick it up with tongs and place it in a katori. Put a few drops of ghee or oil and immediately cover it to make sure the smoke is sealed inside the pot. Let it sit for at least one hour. Simple, easy and aromatic Dal Makhani is ready.

Royal Peasy Paneer

Ingredients

300g – Paneer cubes

6 – Tomatoes, chopped

2 – Onions, large, chopped

Whole masalas

8 – Black peppercorns

6-8 – Cloves

4 – Black cardamom

1-2 sticks – Cinnamon

4-5 – Bay leaves

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder

Haldi powder

1 cup – Boiled peas

Few – Chopped coriander

½ cup – Fresh cream

Method

*Fry the paneer well on both sides and set aside.

*In the leftover oil, add the whole masalas and fry until they smoke. Then add red chilli and haldi powders along with onions and cook till translucent. Add the tomatoes and cook till soft. Now add the boiled peas, kasuri methi, coriander, paneer and cream. Cover and switch off the gas. The dish is ready.

Pro tip

No water to be added at any point.

