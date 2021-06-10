scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Mango mania: Sameera Reddy, mother-in-law Manjri Varde share delectable summer recipes

In an Instagram video, they captured the process of cooking two dishes from scratch: the traditional mango pickle, and (a Maharashtrian recipe) aambat batata and poori

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 10:50:49 am
summer recipes, tasty summer food, tasty mango recipes, Sameera Reddy and Manjri Varde recipe video, Sameera Reddy news, indian express newsTo mark the summer season, actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking recipes. (Photo: Instagram/@manjrivarde)

The summer season can get uncomfortable, but it is also a time when you can experiment a lot with food, get creative and satiate your taste buds. It is when mangoes — the king of fruits — grow and are devoured by lovers.

To mark the season, actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking recipes. In an Instagram video, they captured the process of cooking together and preparing two dishes from scratch: the traditional mango pickle, and (a Maharashtrian recipe) aambat batata and poori.

Here’s the detailed recipe as shared by them:

For the mango pickle

Ingredients

– 6-8 large raw mangoes
– Half a cup of sea salt
– Three packets of store-bought masala
– 3/4 litre til oil
– 4 tablespoons mustard seeds
– 1 tablespoon hing or asafoetida

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* Wash, wipe-dry and chop the mangoes into small pieces. Dry-roast the salt to remove moisture. Add it to the mangoes along with packet masala. Leave to soften and pickle well for 6-7 hours.
* Take almost 3/4 litre oil and bring it to a smoking-hot temperature. Switch off and cool to room temperature.
* Take 4-5 tablespoons of the oil and heat. Crackle the mustard seeds. Switch off and add 1 tablespoon of hing. Pour this on the mango pieces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

For the aambat batata

Ingredients

– 4 large long potatoes
– Half coconut
– 3 teaspoons peppercorns
– 6 teaspoons coriander seeds
– 2 teaspoons methi seeds
– 1 tablespoon haldi powder
– 2 tablespoons red chilli powder
– 1 large raw mango ground to paste
– 1 small pack coconut milk
– Fresh-chopped coriander
– Take 4 large, longish potatoes sliced long and thin

Method

* Grind half a coconut with 3 teaspoons of pepper and 6 teaspoons of coriander seeds.
* Pour 3 tablespoons of coconut oil into a wok.
* Add 2 teaspoons of methi/fenugreek seeds. Slightly brown them and add 1 tablespoon of haldi/turmeric and 2-3 tablespoons of red chilli powder.
* Add the sliced potatoes with some water. Cover and cook.
* When half done, add the coconut paste and salt. Cook some more.
* Add the whole mango paste to it. Some coconut milk and stir and bring to a boil. Add chopped fresh coriander.
* This creates a lovely, fragrant, sour, thick gravy.

In the caption, the duo wrote that when mangoes are not in season, they use tamarind paste. “A two-inch ball would work. Soaked and ground or sieved. With a spoon of flour so it does not curdle the curry.”

ALSO READ |Cook a gluten-free Sindhi thaali and cherish the gifts of nature

For the crisp wheat pooris

Ingredients

– 2 cups wheat flour
– 1/2 cup rawa
– 5 tablespoons oil

Method

* Mix them all with less water and bind a hard dough.
* Roll out tiny pooris and fry in hot oil.

Would you like to try these recipes? 

X