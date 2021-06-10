Mango mania: Sameera Reddy, mother-in-law Manjri Varde share delectable summer recipes

To mark the summer season, actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking recipes. (Photo: Instagram/@manjrivarde)

The summer season can get uncomfortable, but it is also a time when you can experiment a lot with food, get creative and satiate your taste buds. It is when mangoes — the king of fruits — grow and are devoured by lovers.

To mark the season, actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking recipes. In an Instagram video, they captured the process of cooking together and preparing two dishes from scratch: the traditional mango pickle, and (a Maharashtrian recipe) aambat batata and poori.

Here’s the detailed recipe as shared by them:

For the mango pickle

Ingredients

– 6-8 large raw mangoes

– Half a cup of sea salt

– Three packets of store-bought masala

– 3/4 litre til oil

– 4 tablespoons mustard seeds

– 1 tablespoon hing or asafoetida

Method

* Wash, wipe-dry and chop the mangoes into small pieces. Dry-roast the salt to remove moisture. Add it to the mangoes along with packet masala. Leave to soften and pickle well for 6-7 hours.

* Take almost 3/4 litre oil and bring it to a smoking-hot temperature. Switch off and cool to room temperature.

* Take 4-5 tablespoons of the oil and heat. Crackle the mustard seeds. Switch off and add 1 tablespoon of hing. Pour this on the mango pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

For the aambat batata

Ingredients

– 4 large long potatoes

– Half coconut

– 3 teaspoons peppercorns

– 6 teaspoons coriander seeds

– 2 teaspoons methi seeds

– 1 tablespoon haldi powder

– 2 tablespoons red chilli powder

– 1 large raw mango ground to paste

– 1 small pack coconut milk

– Fresh-chopped coriander

– Take 4 large, longish potatoes sliced long and thin

Method

* Grind half a coconut with 3 teaspoons of pepper and 6 teaspoons of coriander seeds.

* Pour 3 tablespoons of coconut oil into a wok.

* Add 2 teaspoons of methi/fenugreek seeds. Slightly brown them and add 1 tablespoon of haldi/turmeric and 2-3 tablespoons of red chilli powder.

* Add the sliced potatoes with some water. Cover and cook.

* When half done, add the coconut paste and salt. Cook some more.

* Add the whole mango paste to it. Some coconut milk and stir and bring to a boil. Add chopped fresh coriander.

* This creates a lovely, fragrant, sour, thick gravy.

In the caption, the duo wrote that when mangoes are not in season, they use tamarind paste. “A two-inch ball would work. Soaked and ground or sieved. With a spoon of flour so it does not curdle the curry.”

ALSO READ | Cook a gluten-free Sindhi thaali and cherish the gifts of nature

For the crisp wheat pooris

Ingredients

– 2 cups wheat flour

– 1/2 cup rawa

– 5 tablespoons oil

Method

* Mix them all with less water and bind a hard dough.

* Roll out tiny pooris and fry in hot oil.

Would you like to try these recipes?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle