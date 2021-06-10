Mango mania: Sameera Reddy, mother-in-law Manjri Varde share delectable summer recipes

June 10, 2021 10:50:49 am
The summer season can get uncomfortable, but it is also a time when you can experiment a lot with food, get creative and satiate your taste buds. It is when mangoes — the king of fruits — grow and are devoured by lovers.
To mark the season, actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking recipes. In an Instagram video, they captured the process of cooking together and preparing two dishes from scratch: the traditional mango pickle, and (a Maharashtrian recipe) aambat batata and poori.
Here’s the detailed recipe as shared by them:
For the mango pickle
Ingredients
– 6-8 large raw mangoes
– Half a cup of sea salt
– Three packets of store-bought masala
– 3/4 litre til oil
– 4 tablespoons mustard seeds
– 1 tablespoon hing or asafoetida
Method
* Wash, wipe-dry and chop the mangoes into small pieces. Dry-roast the salt to remove moisture. Add it to the mangoes along with packet masala. Leave to soften and pickle well for 6-7 hours.
* Take almost 3/4 litre oil and bring it to a smoking-hot temperature. Switch off and cool to room temperature.
* Take 4-5 tablespoons of the oil and heat. Crackle the mustard seeds. Switch off and add 1 tablespoon of hing. Pour this on the mango pieces.
For the aambat batata
Ingredients
– 4 large long potatoes
– Half coconut
– 3 teaspoons peppercorns
– 6 teaspoons coriander seeds
– 2 teaspoons methi seeds
– 1 tablespoon haldi powder
– 2 tablespoons red chilli powder
– 1 large raw mango ground to paste
– 1 small pack coconut milk
– Fresh-chopped coriander
– Take 4 large, longish potatoes sliced long and thin
Method
* Grind half a coconut with 3 teaspoons of pepper and 6 teaspoons of coriander seeds.
* Pour 3 tablespoons of coconut oil into a wok.
* Add 2 teaspoons of methi/fenugreek seeds. Slightly brown them and add 1 tablespoon of haldi/turmeric and 2-3 tablespoons of red chilli powder.
* Add the sliced potatoes with some water. Cover and cook.
* When half done, add the coconut paste and salt. Cook some more.
* Add the whole mango paste to it. Some coconut milk and stir and bring to a boil. Add chopped fresh coriander.
* This creates a lovely, fragrant, sour, thick gravy.
In the caption, the duo wrote that when mangoes are not in season, they use tamarind paste. “A two-inch ball would work. Soaked and ground or sieved. With a spoon of flour so it does not curdle the curry.”
For the crisp wheat pooris
Ingredients
– 2 cups wheat flour
– 1/2 cup rawa
– 5 tablespoons oil
Method
* Mix them all with less water and bind a hard dough.
* Roll out tiny pooris and fry in hot oil.
Would you like to try these recipes?
