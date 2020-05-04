In the mood for some sambar? Try this easy recipe for dinner tonight

For people looking to prepare something different and easy tonight, South Indian sambar is what you can try. It not only tastes delicious when had with rice, dosa or even idli, it also make for a healthy meal, which is light yet satiating. If you are wondering what to make for dinner, give this easy sambar recipe a try.
Chef Vicky Ratnani shared the recipe.
Sambar
1 cup – Toor dal
2 cups – Water
Salt
2tbsp – Sambar masala
1/3 cup – Tamarind pulp
2 cups – Tomato puree
Vegetables
2 – Medium-sized carrots cut into batons
2 cups – Drumsticks scraped and cut into 2”inch pieces
2 – Potatoes medium-peeled chunks
2 – Eggplant small/medium cut into batons
1 cup – Pumpkin cut into chunks
6-8 – Small onions/shallots peeled
1 cup – Green beans, trimmed
Tempering
2tbsp – Ghee
1tsp – Cumin seeds
1.5tsp – Mustard seeds
12 – Curry leaves
1tsp – Hing
3-4 – Bora chillies
1/2tsp – Methi seeds
Method
*Boil the dal with water and salt until cooked. Blend and set aside.
*In about 1.5 litres of water, boil all the vegetables for 15 minutes with salt, sambhar powder, tomato puree.
*Add the cooked dal and continue to simmer for 10 minutes. Then add the tamarind pulp and cook until the vegetables are very soft.
*Check the seasoning
For the tempering
*Heat ghee in a pan and add all the ingredients for the tempering.
