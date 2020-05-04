In the mood for some sambar? Try this easy recipe for dinner tonight

Learn how to make this easy recipe and surprise your family. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Learn how to make this easy recipe and surprise your family. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For people looking to prepare something different and easy tonight, South Indian sambar is what you can try. It not only tastes delicious when had with rice, dosa or even idli, it also make for a healthy meal, which is light yet satiating. If you are wondering what to make for dinner, give this easy sambar recipe a try.

Chef Vicky Ratnani shared the recipe.

Sambar

1 cup – Toor dal

2 cups – Water

Salt

2tbsp – Sambar masala

1/3 cup – Tamarind pulp

2 cups – Tomato puree

Vegetables

2 – Medium-sized carrots cut into batons

2 cups – Drumsticks scraped and cut into 2”inch pieces

2 – Potatoes medium-peeled chunks

2 – Eggplant small/medium cut into batons

1 cup – Pumpkin cut into chunks

6-8 – Small onions/shallots peeled

1 cup – Green beans, trimmed

Tempering

2tbsp – Ghee

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1.5tsp – Mustard seeds

12 – Curry leaves

1tsp – Hing

3-4 – Bora chillies

1/2tsp – Methi seeds

Method

*Boil the dal with water and salt until cooked. Blend and set aside.

*In about 1.5 litres of water, boil all the vegetables for 15 minutes with salt, sambhar powder, tomato puree.

*Add the cooked dal and continue to simmer for 10 minutes. Then add the tamarind pulp and cook until the vegetables are very soft.

*Check the seasoning

For the tempering

*Heat ghee in a pan and add all the ingredients for the tempering.

How do you prepare sambar?

