Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pregnancy coffee raises a question: How much caffeine is safe?

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a few glimpses from the past month, including a particularly interesting photo of a cup of coffee paired with a cookie. Taking a cue from the mom-to-be’s wellness diaries, we reached out to a dietitian to find out whether caffeine is allowed during pregnancy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that coffee does not have to be eliminated during pregnancy, but caffeine intake needs to be monitored. “Current recommendations advise keeping total caffeine consumption to 200 mg or less per day. This includes caffeine from coffee, tea, chocolate, cola and energy drinks,” said Sheikh.
It depends on how the coffee is prepared. Sheikh described that an average mug of instant coffee may contain around 100 mg of caffeine, while filter coffee can provide about 140 mg. “Coffee-shop beverages can vary considerably depending on their size and preparation. So, one cup may fit within the daily limit, but it is important to account for other sources of caffeine consumed that day.”
Sheikh said that high caffeine intake during pregnancy has been associated with an increased risk of complications such as miscarriage and low birth weight. “The aim is not to create fear around an occasional cup, but to prevent regular excess consumption.”
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Yes. “The caffeine content can change with the type of beans, brewing method, serving size, and strength. Decaffeinated coffee is a useful alternative for someone who enjoys the taste and routine of coffee but wants to keep caffeine intake low.”
“Be mindful of large serving sizes, extra shots of espresso, and highly caffeinated coffee preparations. Also watch the added sugar, syrups, and whipped cream, particularly if there are concerns about excessive weight gain or blood sugar levels during pregnancy. When in doubt, choose a smaller serving and keep track of your total caffeine intake for the day,” said Sheikh.