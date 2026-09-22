Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pregnancy coffee raises a question: How much caffeine is safe?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a few glimpses from the past month, including a particularly interesting photo of a cup of coffee paired with a cookie. Taking a cue from the mom-to-be’s wellness diaries, we reached out to a dietitian to find out whether caffeine is allowed during pregnancy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can pregnant women have coffee, or is it better to avoid it completely?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that coffee does not have to be eliminated during pregnancy, but caffeine intake needs to be monitored. “Current recommendations advise keeping total caffeine consumption to 200 mg or less per day. This includes caffeine from coffee, tea, chocolate, cola and energy drinks,” said Sheikh.