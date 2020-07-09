Samantha Akkineni treated herself to raw zucchini noodles and pesto sauce; recipe inside

Samantha Akkineni is making sure she eats healthy. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram, getty images, designed by Gargi Singh) Samantha Akkineni is making sure she eats healthy. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram, getty images, designed by Gargi Singh)

When it comes to healthy eating, Samantha Akkineni makes no compromise. And looks like the actor has now taken to eating healthy, raw foods — this time, she had zucchini in the form of noodles with Thai basil pesto sauce.

Here’s a glimpse of the dish Samantha made:

Zucchini noodles with Thai pesto sauce by Samantha. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) Zucchini noodles with Thai pesto sauce by Samantha. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

For the dish, the Oh! Baby actor used a spiralizer to cut the zucchini in the shape of noodles and added pesto sauce to it.

If you are looking for healthy eating options, you can try making this dish too. And if you want to have pesto in rice noodles, here’s a recipe for Thai pesto sauce and zucchini noodles by food blogger and cookbook author Sneh Roy, courtesy her blog cookrepublic.com.

Thai pesto sauce

Ingredients

¼ cup – Raw peanuts

½ cup – Coriander Leaves

½ cup – Basil Leaves

1 tsp – Red chilli flakes

1 – Lime juice and finely grated lime zest

1 – Garlic clove

2.5 cm piece of ginger

2 tsp – Fish sauce

1½ tbsp – Brown sugar

½ tsp – Salt

½ cup – Olive Oil

Noodles

100 g – Rice Vermicelli noodles, cooked and drained

2 – Zucchini, julienned

½ cup – Crushed peanuts

Lime wedges, to serve

Method

*Put all the ingredients in a food processor and process to coarse pesto consistency.

*Cool the rice noodles and put them in a big bowl and top with zucchini. Add the pesto and mix well. Top with crushed peanuts and lime wedges.

A while ago, Samantha also tried her hand at making vegan soup from local ingredients, with nutritionist and lifestyle expert Sridevi Jasti. “It is wonderful to see that Samantha’s passion and philosophy of growing food, eating local, cooking healthy aligns with my greatest interest in life which is showing people how one can eat healthy and tasty at the same time,” Jasti had posted on Instagram.

