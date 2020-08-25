Samantha Akkineni shares recipe for healthy morning smoothie; try it

Samantha Akkineni showed how to make healthy smoothie. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoff/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni makes sure she follows a healthy diet. The actor has been setting clean eating goals of late, and the glimpses of her home garden of microgreens are proof.

The Majili actor revealed she drinks a healthy smoothie every morning. And she recently took to Instagram to share a recipe for one such smoothie that she made for herself. In a series of Instagram stories, the actor showed the ingredients she used to make the smoothie, each of which comes with a set of health benefits.

Take a look at her post below:

Ingredients

*Lettuce

*Spinach

*Celery

*Flax seeds

*Omega meal mix (a blend of healthy seeds)

*Chia seeds

*Frozen banana

*Coconut water

Method

* Soak flax seeds, omega meal mix and chia seeds in coconut water for 10 mins.

* Meanwhile, wash lettuce, spinach and celery for 15 mins.

* In a blender, add the above ingredients and frozen banana. “You can add your protein powder, collagen, etc,” wrote Samantha. Blend the ingredients to make a smoothie.

Flax seeds are loaded with nutrients. They are high in omega-3 fats and lignans, which are plant compounds that have antioxidant and estrogen properties, according to Healthline. Chia seeds, on the other hand, are also loaded with antioxidants, protein and fibre. Not to mention the immense benefits of leafy green vegetables used in the smoothie.

Would you try this healthy smoothie recipe?

