Quarantine cooking: Samantha Akkineni made nutritious, plant-based soup; check it out

The lockdown has forced most of us to cook our own meals a lot more than usual, and it has been no different for movie stars. In the past two months, we have seen Karisma Kapoor bake chocolate cake, Deepika Padukone trying her hands at Thai cuisine, Malaika Arora making Malabar curry, and Saif Ali Khan making mutton biryani, among many others. And the latest celeb to jump on the quarantine cooking bandwagon is Samantha Akkineni who tried preparing vegan soup with Sridevi Jasti, holistic nutritionist and lifestyle expert.

“It is wonderful to see that Samantha’s passion and philosophy of growing food, eating local, cooking healthy aligns with my greatest interest in life which is showing people how one can eat healthy and tasty at the same time… without a need to compromise. I am really looking forward to sharing more and more recipes, ideas and tips on food and nutrition. I believe there is no skill greater than cooking for yourself and your family. The recent covid times are proof of my belief. Here is a recipe for an exotic, healthy, plant-based soup that is made with local ingredients grown on my terrace garden and or easily available from the local markets. This recipe is very nutritious as it is loaded with ingredients that are extremely good for you and it is easy to make. Did you know purslane is very high in omega oils? A must green for vegans. Amaranth leaves are high in iron, calcium, magnesium and protein,” Jasti wrote in her Instagram post.

In case you want to try the recipe, we have you covered:

Amaranth and Purslane Tom Yum

2 cups – Amarnath leaves along with tender stems (tightly chopped)

1 cups – Purslane chopped (very rich in omega oils)

1/2 cup – Carrots small cubes (brunoise)

1 – Tomato (chopped)

4 cups – Coconut milk fresh (from one coconut)

2 cups – Water

2 twigs – Thyme or ajwain

1 bulb – Lemongrass (crushed and chopped)

3 – Bird or ghandhari chillies fresh or dry

1 inch – Ginger

2 cloves – Garlic

6 – Thai basil or sabja leaves

Kaffir lime leaf

Coriander leaves – a handful, chopped

Method

* Sauté crushed lemongrass bulb in coconut oil.

* When it releases nice aroma, add ground ginger, garlic chilli paste and thyme.

* Sauté for two minutes on low flame. Sauté chopped tomatoes. Add brunoise of carrots, add salt and pepper, sauté for about two more minutes.

* Add water and let carrots get partially soft. To this, add chopped greens.

* Sauté for a minute and add coconut milk. Add chopped basil leaves and kaffir lime leaf. Let this mixture cook for about 10 minutes, adjust salt and pepper.

* Make sure carrots are cooked through and the leaves are not overcooked. Turn off the stove and add chopped or torn coriander leaves and enjoy.

* You can have this with steamed or roasted root vegetables and a lentil side dish.

Happy cooking!

