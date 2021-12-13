‘Salted Caramel Makhana is legit’; check out this easy recipe by chef Saransh Goila

Makhana or foxnut not only makes for a great snack option, it is also extremely nutritious and a pantry-staple amongst weight watchers and fitness enthusiasts. It has also been touted as a better, healthier, and desi alternative to instant popcorn, and Chef Saransh Goila’s take on it will make you want to try it right away.

Salted caramel popcorn is a classic, and we know it, but why not swap it with makhana without sacrificing on the salty caramel-y richness? The chef showed exactly how to do that with a quick 20-minute recipe that he shared on Instagram.

“Can make this in 20 minutes and you can be fully ready for movie night. These are super crunchy and you can use the roasted makahna to make a spicy and cheesy version too,” he said, continuing that a touch of soda can be added when the caramel is almost ready “to give it that honeycomb texture and crispness.”

Check out the recipe for salted caramel makhana here:

Ingredients:

*100g – Makhana/foxnuts

*1 cup – sugar

*2 tbsp – Butter

*½ tbsp – Salt

*Pinch of baking soda

Method:

Roast the makhana at 150 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Melt the sugar in a pan. Add the butter, salt and baking soda and mix it all together. Pour this mixture over roasted makhana. Mix and spread it well. Put it on a plate to let it cool. Separate as many of them as you can.

