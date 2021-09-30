scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
'Service charge alone is three weeks shopping for a family': Netizens react to expensive food at chef Salt Bae's restaurant

Twitterati went berserk after an invoice from the restaurant started doing the rounds on social media

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 1:20:33 pm
salt baeTurkish chef Salt Bae has opened a new restaurant in London. (Source: nusr_et/Instagram)

Turkish chef Nusret Gokce aka ‘Salt Bae’ recently inaugurated a new restaurant in London. The chef, whose picture of sprinkling salt on meat went viral a few years back, has opened a chain of eateries across the world.

The chef even shared a glimpse of the restaurant — Nusr-Et Steakhouse London — on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

But now, netizens are calling out the fine dining restaurant for its exorbitant dishes. Twitterati went berserk after an invoice from the restaurant started doing the rounds on social media. The total amount on the bill came to £1812.40 (Rs 1,81,494).

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Some of the other luxury Nusr-Et branches are located in Ankara, Istanbul, Mykonos, Miami, New York, Boston, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Also Read |Star Vs Food Season 2: Janhvi Kapoor turns into Salt Bae, Anil Kapoor asks ‘rulayga kya’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

The name of the restaurant chain is known to be derived from his own name and ‘et’, which means ‘meat’ in Turkish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

In 2017, Nusret shared a video of him suavely cutting meat and sprinkling salt on it. As it went viral, he was dubbed ‘Salt Bae’, resulting in viral memes.

