‘Service charge alone is three weeks shopping for a family’: Netizens react to expensive food at chef Salt Bae’s restaurant

Turkish chef Nusret Gokce aka ‘Salt Bae’ recently inaugurated a new restaurant in London. The chef, whose picture of sprinkling salt on meat went viral a few years back, has opened a chain of eateries across the world.

The chef even shared a glimpse of the restaurant — Nusr-Et Steakhouse London — on Instagram.

But now, netizens are calling out the fine dining restaurant for its exorbitant dishes. Twitterati went berserk after an invoice from the restaurant started doing the rounds on social media. The total amount on the bill came to £1812.40 (Rs 1,81,494).

Salt Bae is the world’s greatest living artist pic.twitter.com/ZZMydLsoah — Francisco Garcia (@Ffranciscodgf) September 27, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Honestly this needs to be a wake up call. Absolutely ridiculous to spend this sort of money on a meal it’s just obscene. You are clearly being ripped off, it’s there in black and white to see, No cut of beef is worth £630, You were charged £11 for a can of red bull. FFS — marthysdad (@flippdesigns) September 28, 2021

£9 for a Coke implies you are going to fight them on the discretionary service charge. £10.35 for a Coke. — LatCit (@LatCit154) September 27, 2021

Nine of the Queen’s Pounds for a coke? — Michael Scanlan (@ScanlanWithAnA) September 27, 2021

That service charge alone is 3 weeks shopping for a family — Emmie (@bobmcfc) September 29, 2021

Some of the other luxury Nusr-Et branches are located in Ankara, Istanbul, Mykonos, Miami, New York, Boston, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The name of the restaurant chain is known to be derived from his own name and ‘et’, which means ‘meat’ in Turkish.

In 2017, Nusret shared a video of him suavely cutting meat and sprinkling salt on it. As it went viral, he was dubbed ‘Salt Bae’, resulting in viral memes.

