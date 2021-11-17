Salt Bae’s London steakhouse receives poor reviews on Tripadvisor; here’s why

Controversies seem unending for Salt Bae, a Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce. Gokce rose to fame some years ago, owing to the peculiar style in which he sprinkled salt on food, with the internet presenting him with the moniker ‘Salt Bae’. The chef has opened a chain of eateries across the world, with his Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London making news for all the wrong reasons for a while now.

First, it was the fine dining restaurant’s exorbitant rates of dishes, which had netizens fuming. And now, it seems they are not too impressed with the services either. The eatery has received only 37 reviews on Tripadvisor, out of which 21 are rated ‘terrible’.

One person claimed that they “booked a table 6 weeks ago with email confirmation from the restaurant”. “Their bookings team even called us in the morning to confirm the booking. When we arrived at the restaurant they said they did not have our booking and we wouldn’t be let in. They acknowledged there was a problem with their booking system and couldn’t be any more rude if they tried,” they wrote, adding that they “will never be returning”.

Another person called it the “biggest con in town”, writing that the restaurant is a “terribly overpriced load of rubbish”. Someone else claimed that when they went to Nusr-Et steakhouse recently, they were given only 30 minutes to finish their meal after receiving it.

A diner at the Knightsbridge restaurant shared that they had a problem with the restaurant’s policy of only allowing customers a table for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

“It’s like Ikea, it looks good, but its poor quality (service and food)… I just wanted good food. Don’t follow the hype, if you want good food there are hundreds of better options for good food in London, whatever your price range is,” someone else wrote in their review.

Previously, the Twitterati went berserk after an invoice from the restaurant made rounds on social media. The total amount on the bill came to £1812.40 (Rs 1,81,494)!

Some of the other luxury Nusr-Et branches are located in Ankara, Istanbul, Mykonos, Miami, New York, Boston, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

